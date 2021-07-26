The Texas Girls Coaches Association announced its volleyball preseason Top 10 rankings for all six classifications on Monday.
In Class 3A, Goliad is ranked No. 2. The Tigerettes went 29-4 in 2020, winning District 29-3A and advancing to the state championship, falling 3-0 to Bushland.
In Class 2A, Schulenburg is ranked No. 7. The Lady Horns went 25-9 in 2020, winning District 27-2A and reaching the Region IV final before falling 3-2 to Thrall.
