GOLIAD — Ellie Albrecht knows sometime Saturday morning she’ll be running almost by herself.
Albrecht always looks forward to the part of the race where she can chart a course to the finish.
“In that time period you just kind of slip away and you’re all by yourself,” she said. “That’s really the time period when you slip back into your mind and think about, ‘This is how much I have to go, this is what I have to do to win and I can do this.’
“Then, you have all those people who are cheering for you, you feel that and it gives you all those cold chills that go down your arm. You take a deep breath and it’s like ‘Here we go. We’re about to finish this thing up.’”
Albrecht will conclude her senior season at Goliad with her fourth consecutive appearance at the UIL Class 3A State Cross Country Championships in Round Rock.
She finished third as a junior and as a sophomore, and comes into this year’s race after winning the Region IV title.
“I was really excited to win,” Albrecht said. “How I really looked at it is the only thing that matters is making it back to state and that’s what I’m so thankful for. Regional, I wouldn’t care if I would have won or gotten 10th. All I cared about was getting past it is what regional is all about.”
Albrecht is looking forward to returning to the 3,200-meter course at Old Settlers Park.
“That is my most loved, favorite course of all time,” she said. “That’s everybody’s final destination. That’s what everybody has framed in their mind where they want to go by the end of their season. I love the course. It is the most beautiful course I’ve ever been on. I don’t know why, but whenever you’re on it, it all goes by so fast you don’t know what happened. You blink and then you’re done.”
Albrecht has also made three appearances at the state track and field meet and won three silver medals, including one each in the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs last season.
“People always ask which I like better,” she said. “I’ve never been able to give a proximate answer because I like them both. Now, which one is harder to train for, I’d say that cross is a little harder to train for because you’re not on a constant surface like track. Track is a little better to train for because everyone is on the same exact surface and same exact environment. But cross you can never ever guarantee what the environment is going to be like and that’s what makes it a little bit more challenging.”
Albrecht is prepared to run in any condition, although she prefers cooler temperatures.
“I’ve gone from running in 105-degree weather with 105-percent humidity to 32-degree weather sleet and raining,” she said. “My most preferable temperatures are anywhere from 50 to 45 degrees. That’s my comfortable range to run in. That’s when carbon dioxide and oxygen exchange is so easy to do and that’s when you’re just popping out times like crazy.”
Albrecht’s training schedule usually has her running at 5 a.m. before attending school, where she is currently ranked No. 5 in her class.
She lifts weights after school, goes to one of her two jobs, and returns home to do school work and go to bed.
The hard work has paid off for Albrecht, who will have the opportunity to run cross country and track at Arkansas State next year.
“It goes back to that question people always ask me, which one do I like better?,” she said. “I can’t ever give one justified answer because I like both of them. It’s running and that’s what I love to do with my life.”
