Mollee Henicke had a memorable senior season, leading Goliad to its first state final match in three years.
Goliad had reached the regional final the previous two seasons but was unable to advance to the state tournament.
Henicke, a four-year letterman for the Tigerettes, finished the season with 976 assists, 215 digs, 140 kills, 47 blocks and 51 aces.
Henicke finished her career as a TGCA Class 3A All-State selection, the District 29-3A co-MVP and has offers to play Division I volleyball.
Henicke will end her high school career as the Most Valuable Player on the 2020 Victoria Advocate All-Area Volleyball Team.
Q: How much did it mean to you to get back to a state final in your senior season?
A: Getting back to the state championship’s meant so much to me, especially after the past two years where we came so close but weren’t able to make it. I wanted with everything to get back there my senior year.
Q: What gave this group the ability to get back to a state final after losing in the regional finals the previous two seasons?
A: I honestly feel like it was just pure hate after coming so close the previous two years. We wanted it so badly, it built up inside of us and made us completely determined. We worked so hard and wanted so badly to get back there.
Q: How special was this group that you played with in your senior season?
A: It was such a special exprience. Playing with these girls that had the same amount of determination as me and wanted to win as much as me was such a good feeling. I’m glad I got to share those last moments on the court as a high schooler with them, that meant everything.
Q: Do you plan to pursue opportunities to play volleyball in college?
A: My plan has always been to play volleyball in college and I was actually recently offered by Houston Baptist, but I haven’t made a commitment yet.
Q: How did the team overcome the adversity that COVID-19 caused in the 2020 season?
A: It was really hard and frustrating to have my senior year look so different than it had in the past, but it honestly just made us work harder since we knew that in order to get to Garland we had to make it to the very last game. That fueled our determination.
Q: What was the experience like playing at Goliad for four years under coach Jess Odem?
A: Playing at Goliad with Jess as my coach meant everything. She pushes you to be the best possible athlete that you can be in every way. Even though the Goliad program is super competitive, we really are just one big family.
Q: What kind of legacy do you hope to have left on the Goliad volleyball program?
A: I would have liked to leave a really good legacy to where I hope that others can look up to me and the rest of the seniors, see everything we’ve accomplished and want that for themselves.
