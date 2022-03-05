GOLIAD — The Refugio boys and Shiner girls took home the team honors at the Goliad Shirley Franka Relays on Thursday.
Refugio scored 161.5 points to beat Palacios by 50.5 points for the boys title. Shiner finished fourth with 74 points. Edna and Goliad finished sixth and seventh.
The Lady Comanches scored 154 points to beat Goliad by 46 points. Edna and Refugio finished third and fourth, respectively. Hallettsville was seventh.
Refugio’s Ernest Campbell took home first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.83.
Isaiah Avery won the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.35.
Refugio’s 4x100-,200- and 400-meter relays swept the top spot on the podium with times of 43.98, 1:31.12 and 3:31.16, respectively.
The Lady Comanches won the 400 relay with a time of 51.20.
Goliad’s Kyla Hill (15.37) and Ashley Wood (17.12) finished first and second in the 100-meter hurdles. The duo did the same in the 300 hurdles with times of 45.42 and 49.23, respectively.
To see the full results visit AdvoSports.com
