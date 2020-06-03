Roxanne Morris has produced success everywhere she’s played.
Morris captured a state championship during her senior season at Goliad and had all the tools to jump into a Division I or II program.
But Morris took a different path and is glad she did.
The two-time Victoria Advocate Most Valuable Player and Texas Sportswriters Association Player of the Year choose to sign with Blinn College to gather all the college experience she could.
“It helped me a lot,” Morris said. “Junior college is something a lot of people don’t get to experience, and I think it was the right move for me. The competition was at a high level and the workouts were stressful. It was hard work, but I think it shaped me into going to a bigger university with higher competition.”
Morris played two seasons with the Buccaneers before transferring to Division II Texas A&M University-Kingsville in the summer of 2019.
Morris was coming off two impressive seasons at Blinn after leading the Buccaneers to a 24-9 record by recording 179 kills her freshman season and was named co-setter of the year as a sophomore.
“Even if it was only two years, I still had to compete,” Morris said. “I had to start competing as soon as I stepped on campus. Playing there helped me a lot, and it helped me mature.”
Morris’s maturity level and knowledge of the game was at its peak when she stepped on the court and the sand for the Javelinas.
Her success quickly carried into her first season at the Division II level after finishing with 159 kills and 356 digs at the outside hitter position.
“She’s amazing, and I can’t say enough about her,” said Texas A&M University-Kingsville volleyball coach Tanya Allen. “She is extremely athletic and can contribute in different ways in both programs. She has a huge heart and is an incredible leader. She’s very smart and a great teammate. She wants to win the right way and portrays that constantly with her work ethic.”
Playing beach volleyball was a first for Morris.
But like every other obstacle she’s faced, it didn’t take long for her to overcome the challenge.
“It was my first time playing beach volleyball competitively, and it was the biggest mental challenge I had to go through,” Morris said. “At the beach, it’s so much improvising. For indoor, you have a plan with five other girls, but on the beach, it’s you and your partner. The whole idea of it is improving your next move and you always have to think about what you have to do next.” Morris and the Javelinas had their beach season cut short because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but that hasn’t stopped her drive to improve.
Morris plans to have her best season when she suits up for her senior season in the fall as one of three team captains.
“I’m going to focus on being a good leader and good captain,” Morris said. “I want to be an example on and off the court for the girls and my coaches. With it being my last indoor season, I want to lead Kingsville and have them remember who I was. Even if it’s not the numbers, I want to people to see how I helped others become a better person and how they made me a better person.”
Morris, who is majoring in sports business, plans to continue her education by earning her master’s degree. Entering graduate school will allow her to play two more seasons with the beach volleyball team.
“I want others to know that I pushed myself to be the very best,” Morris said. “I want our recruits to want to come to Kingsville and see we’re a family. I want them to see that this program wants the best for everybody.”
Morris credits her sister and Goliad volleyball coach Jess Odem – and brother Adam Morris, who both played college sports for the Javelinas.
“My family has always been my biggest inspiration,” Morris said. “Every time I looked up at the stands, they were there. They showed me what it takes and they always give me advice when I need it. Them and my coaches from Kingsville have made this the easiest transferring experience.”
