SINTON — Abby Yanta had to take over the match.
Goliad’s lone senior and most experienced player was the best answer for the Tigerettes who faced a 12-6 deficit against Banquete in the second set of Monday’s Class 3A regional quarterfinal at Sinton’s Sam May Gym.
Yanta, in her fourth regional quarterfinal, delivered seven of her 13 kills in the second set, including back-to-back kills to close the set, completing the comeback and eventual sweep (25-17, 25-20, 25-16), and sending Goliad to its eighth straight regional tournament and ninth in the last 10 years.
“Being a senior leader, a captain, sometimes you’ve just got to step up,” Yanta said. “Coach (Jess Odem) told me, ‘You have to do a job.’ I think that kicked a little fire in my butt.”
The Tigerettes (33-13) will face Columbus in the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday at San Antonio’s Littleton Gym at the Blossom Athletic Center in a rematch of last year’s final.
“I am just so excited,” said junior outside hitter Kyla Hill. “I’m ready for that rematch.”
Yanta’s performance in the second set opened up the offense for the Tigerettes with Hill notching three kills and scoring off a block to aid the second-set rally.
“(Yanta’s) our captain. She’s our only senior,” Hill said. “Everyone feeds off her energy. Whenever she gets on, the team gets hyped. I mainly feed off her because I’m also a captain with her. So whenever she gets going, I feel like it’s a ripple effect.”
The Tigerettes struggled to get Yanta going in the first set with the senior only finishing three kills to start. But they picked up production elsewhere.
Sophomore Kendall West provided five of her seven kills in the first set to help Goliad secure the lead in the match.
“I think each girl knows she’s going to have a duty and, when it’s their time, they execute,” Odem said. “If it’s not their time, they’re cheering for the person next to them. They’re all very selfless players. They know if the ball is set to them, they put the ball away. If not, they’re moving and covering their hitters.”
Goliad’s five-set loss to Columbus stuck with the Tigerettes during the offseason after they were serving for match point before Columbus rallied to win off Goliad’s errors.
They hope to rewrite last year’s script come Friday.
“Already after the game, we talked about our plans for practice (Tuesday),” Yanta said. “We know these next three days are going to be tough and we know what to expect on Friday. We’re just gonna have to come out there and work harder than them.”
Class 3A Regional Quarterfinal
Goliad 3, Banquete 0
Goliad 25 25 25
Banquete 17 20 16
Highlights: (G) Abby Yanta 13 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace; Kyla Hill 12 kills, 9 digs, 1 block; Kendall West 7 kills, 3 blocks; Karolynn Youngblood 35 assists, 12 digs, 2 aces; Madi Williams 2 aces, 2 digs; Kasadi Neel 3 blocks, 4 digs, 1 kill; Kenna Klekar 6 digs, 1 ace. Records: Goliad 33-13; Banquete 33-8.