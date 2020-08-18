GOLIAD — Tuesday’s match meant a little more than usual to Goliad’s Mollee Henicke.
Going up against Industrial, Henicke wanted to prove what she and the Tigerettes were capable of.
“This was not just another match for me,” said Henicke, a senior. “We’ve lost to this team two years in a row to get to the state tournament, and I want with everything in me to get back to that state tournament my senior year. And to do that, we have to be able to beat teams like this.”
Goliad proved they could by beating the Cobras in straight sets 25-23, 25-22, 25-17 to improve to 3-2 on the season on Tuesday at the District Events Center.
Goliad won a hard fought first set 25-23 to take control of the match, and built a sizeable lead in the second set.
Industrial (0-2) did its best to fight its way back into the set, but it wasn’t enough as Goliad won it 25-22 to take a two sets to none lead.
“This was a new rotation for them tonight, and we are trying to put those puzzle pieces together right now,” said Industrial head coach Kelsey Vasquez. “The team is growing right now, and it’s frustrating because we aren’t exactly where we need to be. But if we keep meshing and get the basics down, we have a lot of promise.”
It was a tight third set and both teams traded leads before Goliad went up by seven points. Industrial again found its way back into the set, but Goliad held on to take the third set 25-17.
“We knew the situation coming in,” said Goliad head coach Jess Odem. “They’ve sent us home the past two years, so the only thing on our mind was to put them away and we were able to do that.”
Despite the loss, Industrial was able to take some positives from it.
“I can see us starting to figure things out and gel a little bit more,” said Industrial senior Maddie Stanush. “With a little more time, I think we can be ready for whatever people throw at us. But we have to learn how to finish. We have all the fundamentals and all of us are good skilled players. We just have to keep building that chemistry and work out the kinks that we have.”
Early in the season, Industrial is focused on getting better with every practice.
“This just showed me that we need to be going a little bit harder everyday,” Stanush said. “We really have to start trusting each other and working together to become a well-oiled machine.”
Henicke is determined for Goliad to make the most out of this season.
“Getting to the state tournament is the only thing I care about,” Henicke said. “I’m going to do whatever it takes. There were some things that we could have worked on tonight and we really need to get better in some areas, but if we just keep getting better and keep working we’re going to get to that level.”
Goliad 3, Industrial 0
Goliad 25 25 25
Industrial 23 22 17
Highlights: (G) Addison Zamzow 1 ace, 3 digs; Karli Buenger 3 aces, 9 digs; Maddy Reitz 2 aces; Karleigh Hill 2 aces, 12 kills, 10 digs, 3 blocks; Mollee Henicke 1 ace, 6 kills, 34 assists, 8 digs, 1 block; Brook Jackson 7 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Abby Yanta 10 kills, 2 blocks; Kyla Hill 5 kills, 1 dig; Julia Morris 10 digs. (I) Maddi Stanush 7 kills 2 aces 4 dig 1 block; Lauren Williams: 10 kills, 11 digs, 7 assists; Kyleigh Matula 6 kills. 3 digs; Katelynn Stout: 13 digs, 1 ace; Karys Howard 1 ace, 11 digs, 9 assists; Landry Payne 13 digs, 1 ace; Shelby Chreene: 6 digs Record: Goliad 3-2; Industrial 0-2.
