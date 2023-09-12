For the fourth week in a row Goliad is on top of the Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball poll.
The Tigerettes currently sit at 23-3 on the season ahead of their district opener Tuesday night against Taft. Goliad is currently riding a four-game winning streak with victories over Class 4A Cuero and El Campo, along with victories over Class 5A Victoria West and Gregory-Portland.
Calhoun is currently ranked No. 10 in the TGCA Class 4A poll. The Sandies currently sport a record of 21-5 and opened up district play on Sept. 8 with a 3-0 win over Sinton.
In Class 2A multiple District 27 schools made an appearance with Shiner being ranked No. 17 and Schulenburg making an appearance at No. 22. Shiner and Schulenburg will both open up district play on Sept. 19 and will match up with each other on Oct. 6 in Shiner and on Oct. 24 in Schulenburg.