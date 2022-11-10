Goliad and Yoakum’s paths to the Class 3A regional volleyball tournament differ drastically.
The Tigerettes are set to make their eighth straight appearance while the Lady Bulldogs will make their first trip since 2007 when the two compete in their respective semifinals on Friday.
Yoakum squares off against Corpus Christi London at 5 p.m., and Goliad meets Columbus in a rematch of last year’s regional final at 7 p.m. at the Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio.
Yoakum advanced to the regional tournament after a four-set victory over Industrial in the regional quarterfinals on Monday night.
“Everyone’s excited,” said Yoakum head coach Kayla Natho. “The entire town of Yoakum is excited for these girls to have some success.”
The Lady Bulldogs (29-12) ended Monday night's match with three players having double digit kills, however Natho still believes that her team can improve when they match up against the Pirates.
“Going into the (tournament) I just want them to play their best volleyball. That’s my hope,” Natho said. “Win or lose, I want to play our best. I didn’t think (Monday night) was our best, so I’m super excited that we get another opportunity to play.”
Jayana Phillips, a sophomore outside hitter, had a 21-kill performance against Industrial, but expects a better defensive showing at the regional tournament.
"I think our off-blocker defense wasn't that good (Monday night), but I think that we'll be able to work on it before Friday," Phillips said.
Still, the hope in Yoakum is that the Lady Bulldogs can pull out a win over Corpus Christi London in the regional semifinals, and win in the regional final to advance to the state tournament.
“I hope we do big things," said junior Addison Pekar. "It means a lot to us that our community’s there through it all. We take it one game at a time, but I want to go to state."
Goliad seeks revenge
Friday will mark 364 days since the Tigerettes (33-13) fell in last year's Class 3A regional final to Columbus.
Every day since, that loss has stuck in Goliad’s mind. The two met twice in tournament play this season with the Lady Cardinals (43-3) winning both matches in two sets.
“We’ve been looking forward to it all year,” said Goliad coach Jess Odem. “So we’re here, we’re ready to move forward. We’re looking to just keep growing. We have three days, four days to prepare and we know it’s gonna be a battle.”
Goliad’s well aware it has to play sound at the net against Columbus’ potent attack led by junior outside hitter Ally Tribe, who notched 19 total kills in their previous meetings this season.
The Tigerettes had 10 blocks in Monday’s regional quarterfinal sweep of Banquete.
“This year, we’ve been through so much as a team and we finally have our rotation set, and we’re just excited to go against Columbus,” said senior middle blocker Abby Yanta, who recorded three blocks against Banquete. “We have more tools than them and we know that, but it’s just gonna come down to if we’re gonna work hard or not.”
The Tigerettes remember the feeling in the locker room as they consoled their lone senior Brook Jackson.
They want to make sure Yanta, the team’s lone senior this year, doesn’t have to go through those emotions.
“I know how badly she wants to win,” said outside hitter Kyla Hill. “I’m just a junior, but I want to win very, very badly. I know if I was a senior, I’d want every single person on the team to work for me. So I’m going to do the same for her as I’d want people to do for me.”