GOLIAD — Mollee Henicke has racked up awards in her senior year.
Henicke, a setter for Goliad’s volleyball team, was named the District 29-3A co-MVP, a Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 3A All-State selection and led the Tigerettes to a state finals appearance.
Now she is capping off her final year of high school by signing to the next level, as she signed to play with Houston Baptist University on Monday.
“This is just really exciting for me,” Henicke said. “It’s been my goal for a really long time and it’s just really awesome to finally make it official and know that I’m going to get to do what I want to do and have worked for in college.”
Henicke had quite the career in Goliad, winning a state title and reaching another state title game, while being a 4-year starter and helping lead the team to four regional final games.
“The thing I’ll remember most about my time here is the coaching,” Henicke said. “Coach (Jess) Odem was one of the best coaches I’ve ever learned from and it helped me out a lot. I wouldn’t be where I am today without her.
Coaching also has a lot to do with Henicke’s decision of where to play at the next level, as she has been in contact with the staff at Houston Baptist since her junior year.
“They recruited me early and that meant a lot,” Henicke said. “As soon as I made a visit I knew it was where I wanted to be and I just fell in love with the campus, the team, atmosphere, everything. “I had other schools come in late in the game but I had already made that relationship with HBU. It was just difficult to make my decision with anyone else because it was so late.”
While Houston Baptist does have a new assistant coach in Molly Howard, Henicke is confident heading into the fall knowing her relationship with the other coaches.
“I haven’t gotten to meet much with her, but I just love everyone on the staff,” Henicke said. “I know Trent (head coach Trent Howard) and I love everything he is about and how he has built the program.”
Her goals for when she makes it to Houston are simple, and she won’t forget where she started out.
“I just want to go in there and carve out a position for myself,” Henicke said. “I want to become a better athlete, compete at a high level and make Goliad proud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.