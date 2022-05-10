GOLIAD — Seniors rarely turn to sophomores for advice.

But Reese Ruhnke has good reason to seek out Goliad teammate Kyla Hill about how to succeed at the UIL state meet.

Hill won two gold medals and two bronze medals at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin last year as a freshman.

Ruhnke will be making his second appearance at the state meet, and first in an individual event after running a leg as a junior on the 400-meter relay that finished fifth.

“Last year, I was a freshman and new to it,” Hill said. “I was anxious and nervous. This year, I’m more confident with how I run. It’s just being confident and practicing and taking what you do seriously.”

Hill has qualified for the state meet in the 300-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump for the second straight year. In addition, she will run a leg on the Tigerettes’ 800-meter relay team.

“The regional meet went pretty well,” Hill said. “I was able to PR in the triple jump and I was happy about that. I was hoping for an 18 (feet) in the long jump, but I got right there — 17-11½ — so I was pleased.”

Ruhnke was relieved to have qualified for the state meet in the 300 hurdles, after missing out the previous two seasons.

“Last year, was me falling, and my sophomore year was COVID,” he said. “I finally got over the hump.”

Ruhnke did have some anxious moments at the regional meet, but was still able to win the event in a personal-best time of 38.64 seconds.

“I kind of slipped up and had to jump over the fourth hurdle with my right foot and I kind of grazed it with my back left foot so it caused me to slow down a bit,” he said. “And then, I kind of jumped over the eighth hurdle and eased up a little bit. I have a little more in me, I think.”

Ruhnke goes into the state meet as the third seed, .22 seconds behind the top seed. He also has his sights set on the school record of 37.9.

“The coaches kind of got me to be the best that I am right now,” he said. “I have to not get nervous and jump over one hurdle at a time and not overthink it and just run my race.”

Hill had a personal best of 38-1 in the triple jump at the regional meet, to go along with her 17-11 ½ in the high jump.

The 800 relay finished third in a time of 1:42.64, but earned a wild card to the state meet. Hill had very little rest between her leg in the 800 relay and the 300 hurdles at the regional meet.

But her time of 43.96 in the hurdles was just .01 off the top seed, and she figures to have a bit more rest at the state meet.

“I should have about five more minutes,” she said. “I was only a hundredth of a second behind in the hurdles. I think I’ll be good at state.”

Hill scored 27 points at last year’s state meet to help the Tigerettes finish second in the team standings.

Universal City Randolph is a clear favorite to win this year’s team title, but Goliad will battle Cameron Yoe for second place.

“We have our idea of what we’re going to do,” Hill said. “We’re hoping for second place. We’re just going in hoping for the best.”