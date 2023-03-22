GOLIAD — JP Reyes went to basketball camp at Southwestern University a number of times.
The Goliad senior will be returning to the Georgetown campus in the fall, but this time as a student.
Reyes made his commitment to play football for the Pirates official in a ceremony Wednesday in the Goliad Events Center.
“I knew the campus and knew a little bit about it,” he said. “Once we started talking, it went pretty fast.”
Reyes began his high school football career at San Antonio Cole, where his father, John, was the head football coach.
But he returned to Goliad as a junior. He missed his junior season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
But he became the starting quarterback as a senior and passed for 1,429 yards and 14 touchdowns, and rushed for 270 yards and six touchdowns, while helping to lead the Tigers to the area playoffs.
“It was real special,” Reyes said. “I wanted to come back and play in front of all the family. Graduating from where my mom and my dad graduated is pretty cool. It was kind of cool to come back and live some of the same things they lived out.”
Reyes plans to major in business management with a minor in sports studies at Southwestern.
“I went on a visit and I absolutely loved it,” he said. “The coaching staff was real passionate about me and they have a good idea of how they want to use me. I just felt good coming off the meeting with the coaches.”