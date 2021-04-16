GOLIAD — Matthew Kutz had been working toward this moment for as long as he can remember.
The Goliad senior put time and effort in since the fourth grade to get to the next level and compete on a shotgun team in college.
"It's just been nonstop ever since I was a kid," Kutz said. "But really it was this last year that's been the craziest. I've been traveling all over the country, winning international medals and national titles. It's just been hours upon hours of practicing and trying to get better."
Kutz made his decision official Friday, as he committed to shoot at Schreiner University.
"It was really, really mind-blowing to me because I've dreamt of this moment since I was little," he said. "For shooting sports, besides the ultimate goal which is being in the Olympics, this is the biggest goal is being able to compete at the collegiate level. I'm just really blessed that I'm able to do that and achieve one of my dreams. It's a step closer to everything I want in this sport."
Kutz wasn't sure if it was feasible to compete at the collegiate level, but when Hayden Oliver, then a Goliad senior committed to Schreiner in Kutz's freshman year, it made him realize that he could have a future in the sport.
"I had always thought about competing at the collegiate level, but I never really realized that I could. I didn't know it was going to happen, but after Hayden went there, they won the Division II national championship his freshman year and then the year after they won the Division I championship.
So as I saw that and as the years went on, I realized this is what I wanted to do, and with Schreiner being a small university in the Hill Country, it all just made sense."
Kutz is excited to get to Kerrville and help the team, he also has big goals for himself going forward.
"I can't describe how ready I am to get there," Kutz said. "I've been looking forward to this since freshman year, and now that it's actually happening, it's just crazy to think about. When I get there I'm just going to train as hard as I can and try and prepare myself for the Olympic trials in 2024. Hopefully I can push myself and win a spot on that team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.