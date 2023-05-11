AUSTIN — Goliad’s Kyla Hill competed in five events at the UIL Class 3A state track & field meet.
But Hill leaves no doubt that the 300-meter hurdles is her favorite.
Hill won her third straight gold medal in the event Thursday night at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
“It’s great,” she said. “I could not do that without my teammates and coaches pushing me. I want to go to college in the 400 hurdles so I work on that all the time.”
Hill led virtually the entire race and had a time of 42.75 seconds, which was short of the Class 3A record of 41.45 she was hoping to break.
“My goal is to break the record,” she said. “When I came off the second to last hurdle and it said 36.9, I was like ‘Oh, I’m going to get it’. I just had the wrong leg on the last hurdle so it got away. So next year.”
Hill got a pleasant surprise when she finished the race and discovered teammate Ashley Wood had finished third in a time of 44,18,
“When I crossed the finish line, I turned around and looked at Ashley and she said, ‘I got third’.” “I just hugged her. I was so happy for her. She wanted to get points so bad.”
Hill picked up her first medal in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing third in a time of 14.33.
“I felt really good,” she said. “It felt good to finally get a medal. I haven’t run this race since freshman year and I miss it.”
Hill finished fifth in the long jump (17-7.25) and fourth in the triple jump (38-3.5).
She also ran the anchor leg on the 1,600-meter relay that finished fourth in a time of 3:58.48.
“I definitely think my jumps could have gone better,” Hill said. “I just couldn’t get on the board and my phases weren’t working for me. But overall, I think my running went great. I think our 4 by 4 could have been a little better, but I’m not mad at it.”
Hill, a junior, has now won 10 medals at the state meet, and has a chance to make it four in a row in the 300 hurdles next year.
“I don’t even know,” she said. “I would be at a loss for words. I just thank God. He blessed me with my genes, my parents, my teammates. I’m just so thankful.”
Tigers make an impact
Jacorric Allen finished fourth in the 400-meter dash last season as a freshman.
He picked up two bronze medals as a sophomore.
Allen finished third in the Class 4A 400 (48.11) and anchored the 1,600-meter relay that finished third in a time of 3:18.03.
Allen was disappointed with his start in the 400.
“I finished way better than I did last year so that was one goal I accomplished,” he said. “I’ve still got to fix my start.”
Allen was in sixth place when he got the baton in the relay, but made his move and was able to claim third in a close finish.
“When I first got the baton, I knew I had a chance,” Allen said. “I had to go catch, but take my time. I had to go catch them slow and easy.”