FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler finished second in the heptathlon competition at the USATF Combined Events Championships held Friday and Saturday at John McDonnell Field.
Zamzow-Mahler, a Goliad and University of Texas graduate, competed for Tracksmith and had a combined score of 6,184 points.
Anna Hall from the University of Florida won the event with 6,458 points.
Zamzow-Mahler won the high jump (5-10.5) and javelin (164-3) events and finished third in the shot put (42-11.75).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.