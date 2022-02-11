GOLIAD — Things haven’t quite gone Goliad’s way during the 2021-2022 basketball season.
The Tigers opened the season 16-10 and 4-1 in District 29-3A. Goliad looked poised for a playoff berth.
Goliad then lost to Odem 48-44 on the road on Jan. 18. The Tigers were then forced to forfeit their prior wins when it was discovered they played a fifth-year senior. The violation was self-reported to the UIL by Goliad following the discovery.
Goliad’s hopes of snapping a five-year playoff drought looked bleak after that.
“It was a tough thing to know,” said Devonte Perry, Goliad’s lone senior. “We came together as a team and decided that we still had a chance to make the playoffs and we were going to make a push together.”
The Tigers won four of their last six games entering Friday, giving them a shot at the playoffs if they could beat Odem and Mathis were to lose to Taft.
Despite a 7-2 run to open the game, Goliad (4-26, 4-9) fell to Odem 42-31 at the Goliad Special Events Center, ending the Tigers’ playoff hopes.
“I told these guys I was extremely proud of everything they’ve done,” said coach John Reyes. “Nobody takes anything away from these guys.”
Perry contributed four points and five rebounds for the Tigers.
Junior post Joseph Council led the way for Goliad with his double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.
He opened the fourth game of five from the field and scored seven points in the second quarter as the Tigers played behind a 20-14 halftime deficit.
“I think this is all of our jobs,” Council said. “We came into this game with the mentality of just knowing we had to do well, not only for ourselves, but for the players around us. We’re taught here that we’re a family.”
Council’s four points in the third quarter on the heels of four Odem (22-12, 11-2) turnovers pulled Goliad within 26-24 to enter the fourth quarter. The Tigers held the Owls to six points in the third quarter.
He’s one of nine players set to return for Goliad next season.
“I think it’s a good jumping off point for him going into next year,” Reyes said. “We lose Devonte, but everybody else is back. We’ve talked about building momentum into next year. So, that’s a positive.”
Odem used a 9-2 run to open the fourth to get separation with a 35-26 lead. Marco Gonzales had five points during that run.
Goliad shot 13 of 55 from the field Friday night.
“They hit the shots they needed when they needed them,” Reyes said. “It was a two- or three-point game most of the time. Then they got that separation and it was enough.”
District 29-3A
Odem 42, Goliad 31
Points: (O) E. Sanchez 1, T. Brewer 8, M. Gonzales 11, A. Dominguez 10, L. Brown 9, J. Chavira 3; (G) Colby Rosenquist 5, Laden Lara 2, Devonte Perry 4, JP Reyes 5, Joseph Council 15.
Halftime: Odem 20-14. 3-pointers: (O) Brown, Chavira; (G) Rosenquist, Reyes. Records: Odem 22-12, 11-2; Goliad 4-26, 4-9.
(0) comments
