GOLIAD — Abby Yanta is no stranger to a busy schedule.
The junior at Goliad is a four-sport athlete who also shows animals at 4-H. She is currently in two sports seasons at once between golf and track and field.
She also was an Advocate first team all-area volleyball selection after helping the Tigerettes reach their seventh consecutive regional final.
“I live pretty busy,” Yanta joked while at Riverside Golf Course for practice on Wednesday. “It’s very tough, but my main focus right now is golf. So I try to fit that in as much as possible. But I’m definitely up 24/7 doing one sport, showing in the barn or doing homework.”
That schedule is set to get even busier for the multi-sport standout.
Yanta qualified for the area meet in high jump, and also won the District 29-3A championship on March 28 with a round of 87 at the Par-72 track at Riverside.
She won the individual title by 14 strokes to help the Tigerettes finish second and qualify for the regional tournament as a team.
Yanta’s 87 was two off her career-best 85 set this year at the San Diego tournament in February. It was her first district championship in two full seasons.
She’s hoping to build off a 15th-place tie at regionals a year ago.
“My goal has been to stay consistently in the 80s,” Yanta said. “I’ve maintained that goal. I was out to win district, and when I did, it felt good. I hadn’t done that yet. So now I’m just opening my mind to regionals, and hopefully I accomplish another goal.”
The Class 3A, Region IV tournament is scheduled for Wednesday to Thursday at Kerrville’s Scott Schreiner Golf Course.
It will be the fifth time Yanta’s played the course nestled in the Hill Country, giving her a bigger sense of confidence.
“Right now, I’m focusing on making the top 3 to make state,” Yanta said. “It’s a two-day tournament, so I need to keep my scores in the 80s or lower. After the first day, I can kind of see where I’m at and if I need to be more aggressive.”
Yanta got her start in golf when she was 8 years old, playing rounds with her father on Sundays.
That grew into a passion that sent Yanta to the South Texas PGA Junior circuit. Her best finish during 2021 was third place at Victoria Country Club.
“She works extremely hard. She wants to be successful,” said Goliad coach Jason Soliz. “She’s gonna go the extra mile whether that’s extra lessons with (Riverside Pro) Rolando (Hernandez) or STPGA tournaments over the summer. She continues to work on her game throughout the year.”
As a team, Goliad’s 436 strokes was two shots behind Mathis in first place.
The goal is to drop a couple of strokes among the team of Yanta, Riley Bohl, Kaylin Wendel, Alyssa Rawlins and Delaney Huber to give themselves a shot at the regional title.
“Coaches around the area, we tend to shoot each other emails (about results),” Soliz said. “I think Columbus has always been competitive. They’ve made pushes to the state tournament. I hope we can get there one day.”
Class 4A regional tournament returns to Colony Creek
The best teams in Class 4A, Region IV will take the course at The Club at Colony Creek once again.
The boys tournament will run Monday to Tuesday while the girls tournament runs Wednesday to Thursday.
The Calhoun boys figure to have an advantage over the field after winning the District 26-4A tournament at Colony Creek in April by two strokes over Beeville.
Brock Billings had the lowest score for the Sandcrabs in that tournament, shooting rounds of 97 and 86 to finish third individually.
The Sandies finished second at the district tournament with Audrey Winemiller setting the pace for the team. She shot rounds of 89 and 93 during district.
