GOLIAD — Cutler Zamzow hasn’t spent much time this week thinking about his events at the UIL state track meet.
Zamzow prefers to wait until he hears the starter’s gun.
“I’m one of the guys who just gets in the block and just runs it,” he said. “If I think about stuff, I get nervous. I just go do it.”
Zamzow will run in three events for Goliad as he makes his third appearance at state meet Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Zamzow, a senior, will run a leg on the Tigers’ 400-meter relay team before running the 200- and 400-meter dashes.
“I hate it, I hate the track,” he said. “I hate it. I don’t get nervous. It’s just something about it that I can’t stand it. I’ve just got to remember to run my race and do what I need to do and not focus on anybody.”
Zamzow won a silver medal in the 1,600 relay and a bronze in the 400 at the state meet as a sophomore before missing out last season when the meet was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Anytime you get to go on that big stage you have experience running with those type of people and a big crowd it’s going to give you an advantage,” said Zamzow’s father, Stacy, who coaches the Goliad girls team. “Hopefully, his strength and being healthy is going to be his biggest advantage. We’ve been fighting injuries for about four weeks now and that was one of the biggest things we wanted to accomplish was getting healthy.”
Zamzow did some of his best times early in the year, but has been battling hamstring problems for much of the season.
“Ever since the Sweeny meet (March 18), I’ve been struggling to get healthy,” Zamzow said. “I don’t think I’ve done like a real week of practice since then. It’s hard getting your legs back under you for so long. All last week and all this week, we haven’t had any pain. We’re finally getting back in it.”
Zamzow has signed to run at Texas A&M next season, and would like to leave Goliad on the best possible note.
“To do what he wants to do at the state track meet, he wants to be at full speed,” Stacy Zamzow said. “We want to be able to turn him loose and we’re hoping we’re there.”
Goliad mourns loss of former coach
Stacy Zamzow took over as Goliad girls head track & field coach in 2002.
He replaced Shirley Frnka, who led the Tigerettes to their only state track & field championship in 1981.
Frnka also coached basketball and was an assistant coach for the 1983 volleyball team, which advanced to the state tournament.
Franka died April 30 at the age of 83.
The Goliad track meet was named the Shirley Franka Relays in her honor in 1998.
“She was a great coach, and a great community member,” Zamzow said. “Our track meet couldn’t be named after a better person. It’s a huge loss not only for our track team, but the whole community.”
Frnka began coaching in Goliad in 1961 and stayed until her retirement.
She was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the Goliad Alumni Association in 2014.
Zamzow used to see Frnka when she would come to the track at Tiger Field.
He could think of no better way to honor the former coach than to bring another state title home from Thursday’s meet.
The Tigerettes must overcome some injury issues, but are in the running.
Funeral services for Frnka are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goliad.
