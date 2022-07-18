EUGENE, Ore. — Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler stands in 14th place after the first day of heptathlon competition at the World Athletics Championships.
Zamzow-Mahler, a Goliad and University of Texas graduate, had a total score of 3,596 points on Sunday at Hayward Field.
Belgium’s Nafissatou Tham leads the field with 4,071 points.
Zamzow-Mahler’s best finish was eighth in the high jump, where she cleared 1.77 meters or 5 feet, 8 inches.
Zamzow-Mahler also finished 10th in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 13.47 seconds, 11th in the shot put with a throw of 12.99 meters or 42 feet, 6 inches, and 14th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.15 seconds.
The competition concludes Monday with the long jump, javelin throw and 800-meter run.
