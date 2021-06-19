GOLIAD — Ashtin Zamzow Mahler wondered if her chance of competing in the 2021 Olympic Games in the heptathlon had come and gone.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Mahler to wait a year for the USA Track & Field Olympic Trials.
During that time, she suffered a knee injury while high jumping in practice in January and after returning to the track, she was sidelined again by injuring her knee while sprinting.
“I kind of wrote this season off because I couldn’t get healthy,” Mahler said during a visit to help her father, Stacy, and mother, Kalleen, with summer track practice at Tiger Field. “Then, all of a sudden, God threw in a miracle and I entered into a hep and I ended up PRing and I was, ‘Wow. This was crazy.’”
Mahler will enter the trials at Hayward Stadium on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene as the third seed in the heptathlon.
Goliad’s Ashtin Zamzow Mahler @AshtinZamzow, a @TexasTFXC graduate, will compete in the heptathlon at the USATF Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. pic.twitter.com/ryioHXuIko— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) June 19, 2021
The top three finishers at the trials will automatically qualify for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.
“I’m more thankful that it was postponed,” Mahler said. “I wasn’t there mentally or physically last year. I was 23 and fresh out of college with a new training group and a new program. I was just kind of learning the ropes. Now that it’s been two years and I’m a year older, my body’s matured a lot more and now I’m more ready to do well at the trials.”
Mahler and her husband, Wolf, returned to Goliad from California when tracks began to shut down because of the pandemic.
They eventually moved back to Austin, where she set the school record in the heptathlon while competing for the University of Texas.
Mahler was able to work out with her husband, who was training for the decathlon before suffering a torn hamstring, at Westlake High School.
“They had all the mats, the facilities, and the pits open,” she said. “They kept everything up to date. So everything I needed was there.”
Mahler admits the pandemic altered her training routine and lifestyle.
“It’s changed a lot,” she said. “Me and my husband, we literally do everything together. We live together, we go to practice together, we eat together, and we train together. You’re in it every single day. You’re exhausted. You go to therapy together. It’s really hilarious. We spend every single second together.”
Mahler got an encouraging sign as she prepared for the trials by setting a personal best in the heptathlon with a score of 6,291 at a meet in Azusa, Calif., in May.
Her previous best was the 6,222 she scored at the NCAA Outdoor Championships during her final season at Texas.
“That was surprising after the rough couple of months I had beforehand,” she said. “Having a whole another month to train after that, I feel like I’m already there.”
Mahler received her degree in exercise science with a minor in nutrition from Texas in 2019, and is in the process of getting her real estate license.
She will compete in the heptathlon near the end of the trials on June 26-27.
Mahler is hoping to finish in the top three, but she could also earn a spot in Tokyo by hitting the Olympic qualifying standard of 6,420.
“There’s always that uncertainty,” she said. “But I think after the couple of meets I’ve done, my knee’s been solid and I’m really confident that it’s OK.”
