GOLIAD — Cutler Zamzow was disappointed his junior season of track and field at Goliad was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But he’s already gone back to work to make sure his senior season is a special one.
“After football season, we’ve really been hitting the track hard,” Zamzow said. “We took last summer off and now we’re back at it.”
Zamzow hopes to finish the season at the state meet before continuing his career at Texas A&M.
Zamzow signed a letter of intent to run track for the Aggies on Thursday morning at the Goliad Events Center.
“It was mainly down to my major, which is engineering, and of course I was going to do track,” he said. “A&M has the best of both.”
Zamzow’s parents, Stacy, the girls track coach at Goliad, and Kalleen, were both members of the track and field team at Texas A&M.
“It wasn’t so much the family,” Cutler Zamzow said. “I’m just so used to A&M because we go there all the time. It’s just like another extension of the house. It’s just who I am.”
Zamzow’s older brother, Colby, runs for the Aggies. Colby earned an extra year of eligibility because of the virus and will be able to run with his brother for a season.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Cutler Zamzow said. “I can’t wait. Hopefully, we hand off to each other in the 4 by 4 (1,600-meter relay).”
Cutler Zamzow earned a silver medal in the 1,600 relay and a bronze medal in the 400-meter dash at the state meet as a sophomore.
He plans to run the 200, 400 and 800 this season.
“Thank God, we’ve got one more season,” Zamzow said. “We’re really preparing this year to go all the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.