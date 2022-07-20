EUGENE, Ore. — Ariana Ince was unable to qualify for the final round of the javelin competition at the World Athletics Championships.
Ince, a Gonzales and Rice University graduate, had a top throw of 57.24 meters or 187 feet, 8 inches Wednesday at Hayward Stadium.
To qualify for Friday’s finals, competitors had to hit the qualifying mark of 62.50 meters or finish in the top 12.
The 12th-place finisher, Mackenzie Little of Australia, had a throw of 59.06 meters.
Ince also had throws of 57.17 meters and 56.71 meters during the qualifying round.
The top qualifier was Haruka Kitaguchi of Japan. Kitaguchi had a throw of 64.32 meters.
