DES MOINES, Iowa – Ariana Ince won the javelin title at the USA Track and Field Championships on Thursday at Drake Stadium.
Ince is a Gonzales graduate who attended Rice and was a volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M.
Ince had a winning throw of 200 feet, 4 inches. She defeated eight-time national champion Kara Winger, who was the runner-up with a toss of 195-11.
Ince moved from seventh to first place with her mark coming in the fifth of six rounds. Ince finished third last year and was the runner-up in 2017.
“My series was all over the place, so as soon as I threw one that was decent, I was just happy,” Ince said in a statement. “Luckily, it only takes one. I thought it would take more than that to win, but sometimes other people have an off day and you have an OK day. That’s how it worked out today.”
“It was surprising to win,” she added. “It’s always fun to win, but you also want others to have a good day as well. It’s kind of bittersweet. My goal wasn’t necessarily to come in and win, my goal was to come in and throw as far as I could. Sometimes it works out for you.”
Ince threw a career-best of 208-5 last month, which met the qualifying standard for the IAAF World Championships, which will be held in Doha, Qatar, from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6.
Ince will compete in next month’s Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
“This is the most relaxed I’ve ever been coming into USA’s,” Ince said. “Just because I already had the standard for Doha. So, I didn’t need to worry about it. I’m glad it’s over and I know that I have all the qualifying stuff I need to do.”
Ince won the gold medal in the pole vault in four straight UIL state meets during her high school career at Gonzales.
