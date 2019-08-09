LIMA, Peru – Ariana Ince captured a bronze medal for the United States in the javelin with a throw of 204 feet, 5 inches Friday at the Pan American Games.
Ince, a Gonzales graduate who attended Rice University and was a volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M, secured the medal on her first throw.
American teammate Kara Winger claimed gold with a throw of 213-0.
“Kara’s series was absurd, which was really cool to watch,” said Ince, who defeated eight-time US champion Winger at the USATF Championships last month. “Hopefully, I can work toward getting a series like that as opposed to four, far, foul, far. I was a bit up and down for sure, which means it’s time to work on some consistency.”
Ince was in second place until Canada’s Elizabeth Gleadle, the 2015 Pan American champion, passed her in round five with a throw of 207-8.
“I’m usually a clutch thrower, and I thought, ‘I totally got this’ and after my final throw I was like, ‘I don’t got this’,” Ince said.
Following a pair of intentional fouls on her second and third throws, Ince threw 191-4 in the fourth stanza. After a third foul, Ince completed her day with a 200-10 in round six.
This was the first time the United States produced a pair of medalists in the Pan American Games women’s javelin since 1979.
Ince is also the second Rice graduate to claim bronze in the Pan American javelin, joining Canadian Valerie Tulloch from 1995.
