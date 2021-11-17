Gonzales and Wharton will be under the direction of new athletic directors and head football coaches next season.
Gonzales’ Michael Waldie and Wharton’s Chad Butler have submitted their resignation.
Waldie said on Thursday he reached a “separation agreement” after his third season.
Waldie had an overall record of 10-20 at Gonzales and led the Apaches to an area playoff appearance in 2019.
Gonzales went 2-8 this season and was 0-5 in District 13-4A, Division II.
“My family and I have been blessed with some lifelong friends during our time here,” Waldie said in a text message. “We wish the awesome kids, phenomenal staff all the best. We also look forward to what God has in store for our family next, we know his plan is flawless.”
Waldie came to Gonzales from Pearland, where he was the offensive coordinator.
Waldie has also been a head coach at Daingerfield for two seasons, Woodville for two seasons, and Luling for two seasons. He has an overall record of 45-49.
Butler has been at Wharton for 10 years, including five seasons at the athletic director and head football coach.
He led the Tigers to a bi-district playoff berth in 2019, but they went 0-10 in 2020 and this season.
“We’ve really struggled the last couple of years for a lot of reasons,” Butler said. “I do believe that by the end of this year, the team we had out there was a pretty solid group of guys. We were just really young. We had two seniors on the team playing a bunch of tough competition and it’s just been really difficult.”
Butler was promoted by Wharton from offensive coordinator to replace Tim Finn before the 2017 season.
Butler has also coached at Texas City, Alvin, Deer Park and Spring. He had an overall record of 14-37 at Wharton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.