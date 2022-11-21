“Alejandro’s shot the ball well for the past couple of years,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “He’s learning the other parts of the game. He’s becoming a better defender. But his ability to shoot the ball has been pretty consistent. We have a group of kids where we feel it might be a different kid every night.”
Gonzalez opened the game hitting his first five shots, including three from long range. He finished the game 7 of 10 from behind the 3-point line.
“In warmups, my shot felt pretty good,” Gonzalez said. “When they gave me that wide open three in the first possession, I hit it.”
West (3-4) trailed 36-32 at halftime before outscoring the Lions 20-7 in the fourth quarter. Gonzalez notched eight of his 3-pointers in the final quarter.
The Warriors had seniors D’andre Fillmore and Jeremiah Baldwin join the team after football season on Monday. Senior Zo Morgan was not at the game.
“We had one day of practice with these guys,” McDonald said. “So there’s just a period of adjustment and we’ll be going through that for a little while, which is nice because we have some time before district.”
The Warriors were able to get 20 points from their three traditional post players Jackson Hodge (10), Luke Parker (8) and Kamron Mobley (2). They also combined for 15 rebounds with Mobley clearing three offensive boards.
The trio, as well as small forward Hudson Matthews, will play a big factor in West’s offense this season.
“It helps us a lot,” Hodge said. “Whenever one of us needs a break, any of us can come in there, step up and do our job.”
The departures of Advocate All-Area MVP Jadyn Smith and Darrian Lacy have left West in need of a point guard.
Junior Shawn Mettey directed the offense almost the entire game on Monday and produced six points. West also shot 61.3% from the field on 44 shots.
“It’s getting a lot easier to handle the pressure,” said Mettey, who had limited time at the position as a sophomore. “I know since we’ve played these seven games, I know where people are going to be at on the court.”
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.