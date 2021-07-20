UHV softball coach Lindsey Ortiz announced the commitment of left-handed pitcher Alexi Ware of Granger for the 2021-22 season.
Ware graduated from Granger High School as Valedictorian of the 2021 class.
Ware pitched and played first base for Granger, where she was named first team all-district and the school's Female Athlete of the Year. She also earned first team academic all-state.
Ware compiled a .479 batting average with seven homes runs and had a 2.69 ERA in the circle.
"I like the size of UHV," Ware said. "It gives me the same small town feel as where I graduated. And, the coaching staff is very welcoming and encouraging. I feel like I will be right at home at UHV."
Ware plans to study biology at UHV and hopes to pursue a career in forensic science.
