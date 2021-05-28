David Graves took over a Victoria College program that went 0-24 in its first season of National Junior College Athletic Association competition.
Graves, who had coached at Waelder in the 2019-2020 season, led the Pirates to their first overall win, their first home win, and their first win at the conference tournament before finishing at 6-12 in a season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The turnaround goes to the players,” Graves said. “We set the tone early in the offseason with 5 a.m. workouts and practices that are mentally demanding. No one in our conference was dedicating their time like we had.”
Graves’ tenure at Victoria College was a short one, as he has resigned as head coach. Graves turned in his resignation after the season and it became effective on the final day of the spring semester.
“Time,” Graves replied when asked the reason for his decision. “You simply cannot get it back. My time at VC was amazing and loving. I love my players and the impact they made on my life as a coach and father.”
Josh Moore, the athletic director at Victoria College, appreciates the job Graves did and the progress the program has made.
“He did a great job for us,” Moore said. “He got the first win and first playoff win, which was huge for the program. I think he did a good job in his time here.”
Graves admits he had to make adjustments coming from a small high school program to the junior college level.
“I think the biggest transition was trying to grow and understand men,” he said. “They are still young men and growing each day. When you are in college, JUCO especially, you have to understand the time they are with you is short. They are all there for one reason — to go D-I. My biggest hurdle was how to show them that I am on their side in getting them out and furthering their basketball career.”
Graves also worked hard to improve the team’s performance in the classroom.
“Each week we held team study halls, individual study time, and one-on-one tutoring,” he said. “ If our student-athletes had any misunderstanding of the expectation, we had team rules we would then follow to meet our expectations. Being the first part of the season starting off abnormally due to COVID restrictions, it was a challenge to put in the work into their education on top of trying to prepare them to be basketball players. We needed them to understand how to balance the workload once the season started.”
Graves was at a considerable disadvantage recruiting players, given the financial aid Victoria College could provide.
“The biggest aspect for recruiting was trust and loyalty, which are hard to find,” he said. “It started there and had to finish there. When recruiting these young men, I wanted to build a bond in the time I was given by them to allow them to understand me, my vision, their role they play in the vision and understanding of how impactful they can be to our program. Currently, you have coaches that promise them the world. I simply will not do that.”
Moore said that assistant Kyle Smith has been named interim coach and the school is currently interviewing candidates for the position.
“We hope to have someone within the next month,” Moore said.
Graves is not sure of his next move, but plans to remain in the coaching profession.
“I do and I will,” he said. “(I) still have more work to do.”
