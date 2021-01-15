CUERO — Charity Gray had not scored deep into the fourth quarter.
But with the game on the line, she didn’t hesitate to shoot.
Gray’s 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining lifted the Lady Gobblers to a 37-36 District 27-4A win over La Vernia on Friday night at the Cuero gym.
“I was like, ‘We worked our butt off this whole entire game and we’ve been working for it all season every day in practice,’" Gray said. "I just felt a whole bunch of confidence when I was there and I was like “You’ve got this.’”
Gray’s 3-pointer in front of the Cuero bench allowed the Lady Gobblers (12-3, 3-0) to stay perfect in district play.
“Our shots just weren’t falling,” Gray said. “But we just kept going and kept going. We have faith.”
Ibree Coe opened the third quarter with consecutive baskets to give Cuero a 22-14 lead with 7:02 left.
But the Lady Gobblers did not make another field goal until 6:02 to go in the fourth quarter.
“We got cold,” said Cuero coach Amy Crain. “I thought throughout the game we played good defensively. La Vernia can score points and we knew that coming in. They’re a high-scoring team and for us to hold them to 36 points, I thought our defense played well throughout the game.”
Post Clayre Pullin led the Cuero offense with 17 points, after fellow post player Ashley Price left the game in the first quarter with an injury.
“I think I just knew I had to step up,” Pullin said. “I did it for her (Price) and filling her shoes and doing what she usually does.”
“Clayre has just become a phenomenal basketball player,” Crain added. “Volleyball is her favorite sport. But from her freshman year to her senior year, she has just has improved so much and really is a big part of our team.”
The Lady Bears (15-5, 2-2) took a 35-32 lead on a 3-pointer by Helana Chadwick with 41 seconds remaining.
Cuero pulled within one on a pair of free throws by Pullin, before Chadwick made one of two free throws with 24 seconds left.
Crain called timeout and the Lady Gobblers worked the ball to Gray, whose shot hit nothing but net.
“We have to keep working hard and take practice very serious,” Gray said. “We have to keep working hard and help each other get better.”
District 27-4A
Cuero 37, La Vernia 36
Points: (LV) Cassidy Towns 8, Brie Alfaro 5, Tierney Izworski 5, Helana Chadwick 11, Tannon Izworski 7. (C) Clayre Pullin 17, Mackenzie Blain 2, Ibree Coe 4, Riquel Joubert 4, Charity Gray 3, ZhaVanna Gray 7.
Halftime: Cuero 18-12. 3-pointers: Chadwick 2, Alfaro, C. Gray. Records: La Vernia 15-5, 2-2; Cuero 12-3, 3-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.