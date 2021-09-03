Dion Green took it upon himself to deliver in Victoria West’s home opener with Beeville on Friday night.
After the Warriors dropped their season opener to Lockhart last week, he wanted to make sure he did everything possible to ensure his team notched its first win of the season.
The 6-foot-2-inch senior running back rushed the ball 14 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone to help guide the Warriors to a 41-22 win. He would finish with 266 yards and 4 touchdowns.
“Throughout the week, I just believed we could work harder,” Green said. “I’m pushing everybody to try to be the greatest, be the best leader I can.”
After Isaiah Gonzales put the Trojans up 15-7 in the second quarter, Green scored two of his three first half touchdowns while the Warriors scored 21-unanswered points in the first half.
That helped quarterbacks Jeremiah Baldwin and Braden Luedeker settle in and find a groove.
Baldwin, a junior, finished the game 6-of-6 passing for 93 yards and a touchdown, while Luedeker was 6-of-7 for 112 yards.
“The run game sets up the pass game,” Baldwin said. “So, whenever we’re running the ball down their throat, they’re not expecting the pass and it really makes the offense flow.”
Baldwin’s lone passing touchdown came on a 28-yard strike to Patrick Cates to give the Warriors a 21-15 lead they wouldn’t surrender.
With both quarterbacks operating at a high level, West coach Courtney Boyce couldn’t help but be pleased with their results.
They showed a level of maturity that he had asked his team to show in the week leading up to the game.
“(The quarterbacks) spend a lot of time together,” Boyce said. “I think they spent 15 or 20 minutes together going over things before we came to the stadium tonight. They’ve got each other’s back and so does the team with whoever’s behind center. They know whenever their number’s called, they get out on the field and play the play.”
Green was the undisputed leader for the Warriors on Friday night.
Not only did his offensive outburst lift West to 530 yards of total offense, the defense played off the senior’s energy.
Senior defensive back Jordan Thibodeaux picked off two passes and Patrick Cates intercepted a third pass as the defense held Beeville to 391 yards, 286 of which came on the ground.
Thibodeaux’s second interception sealed the game in the final seconds as Trojans backup quarterback Matthew Casas was looking downfield in desperation.
“Dion coming out and running for 266 had the whole team just fired up,” Thibodeaux said. “It gives us a lot of energy, keeps a positive attitude on the sideline. When the offense scores touchdowns, we yell out, ‘Let’s get the ball back,’ because we get the ball back and get to see him go off like that.”
While Beeville was able to score on its first two drives, the Trojans found themselves in disarray after starting quarterback Victor Gonzales left the game in the second quarter.
It took five drives before Casas found a groove and connected with Colin Gomez for a 9-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, cutting West’s lead to 28-22 early in the final period.
“It affected us. He’s our starting quarterback,” Isaiah Gonzales said. “I guess we were tired in the second half and didn’t play to our full potential.”
Gonzales would finish the game with 126 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Trojans.
After consecutive losses where the Trojans felt they could’ve had better results, he’s hoping to focus on the positives in Week 3.
“I think we need to focus more when we come in and then go 100% through the whole game,” he said.
West improves to 1-1 and hosts Flour Bluff next week for its District 15-5A, Division I opener.
Beeville falls to 0-2 and hosts Pearsall next week in a non-district game.
Sam is a Sports Reporter with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.