During the offseason, Victoria West senior Dion Green was tasked with switching his position.
Green, who amassed 582 yards and eight touchdowns on 44 catches last year as a receiver, turned into a running back. The 6-foot-2-inch Green liked the idea because he felt it would help the Warriors be successful.
In West’s 33-29 loss to Lockhart in Week 1, Green showed why he moved positions, rushing for 113 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 75 receiving yards.
He is ready to build off that in the Warriors home opener against Beeville Friday night.
“Honestly, (the switch) was a great idea even though I had to make the adjustment from receiver to running back, but still being able to do receiver things,” Green said. “It was a great decision that we made.”
Green attributed his success to the work of his offensive line, which returns two starters from last year.
For someone like senior guard Damian Diaz, who did not allow a sack in 2020, there’s a high level of excitement when a call comes in for a run play that allows him to get downfield.
He and the rest of the offensive line want to showcase their athleticism and dominance while springing their running backs for a big gain.
“It’s like nothing else,” Diaz said. “We love moving fast and pushing people to where they don’t want to be. We love just getting the ball downfield and helping the whole team out. So there’s a lot of excitement.”
But West knows it has to pay more attention to detail this week. The Trojans wing-T offense requires defenses to be more alert than usual due to the amount of misdirection used at the line of scrimmage.
It is a chance for West to show its maturity with a group of 26 seniors after losing a lead in the fourth quarter last week.
“We’re just working on finishing things,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “It’s just the level of maturity, the experience. A lot of guys played in their first game. There were a lot of opportunities where they showed a lot of fight. I think everyone’s just embracing that mentality of finishing things.”
Beeville welcomes another challenge following a 39-14 loss to Flour Bluff last week.
With 14 newcomers, coach Chris Soza said his team needs this crash course to prepare for the likes of No. 2 ranked Calallen and No. 10 Corpus Christi Miller in District 15-4A, Division I. Each of those teams went to the third round of the playoffs, with Miller bowing out in the quarterfinals.
“A lot of times, if you’re playing baseball or basketball, you don’t want to get physically beat up,” Soza said. “Football is a little bit different. Our goal is to get better every week. Our kids aren’t intimidated. They’re ready for the challenge. Our kids are healthy and confident.”
The Trojans hope to build off last week’s showing in which eight different players touched the ball, with Trey Barefield leading the way with 56 yards on six carries. Isaiah and Victor Gonzales each scored rushing touchdowns in the loss.
“We had some missed opportunities in the first half to stay close with them,” Soza said. “We’re just focusing on non-district to get ready for district. We have a tough district. We had 14 kids play their first varsity game last Friday night.”
