Victoria West senior Dion Green is not just a weapon with his 6-foot-3-inch frame.
During his three-year varsity career with the Warriors, Green has matured into a leader, following in the footsteps of his mentors before him.
Green, who has eight total touchdowns in 2021, made it a point to focus on the mental training while climbing the ranks in West’s program. He maintains that’s what’s helped him become the playmaker he is for the Warriors.
“It helped me focus,” Green said. “I focused more and I can think quicker in big situations, like Friday nights.”
Green, who caught 44 passes for 582 yards and eight touchdowns a year ago, isn’t always playing out wide like he was during West’s run to the regional quarterfinals. This season, he’s turned into West’s leading rusher with 482 yards and seven touchdowns on 55 carries.
The departure of running back Chase Patek, as well as quarterback Blake Buzzell, facilitated a need for experience in West’s backfield.
Green stepped up to be the guy to provide that experience with sophomore Braden Luedeker taking the snaps at quarterback.
“I think his leadership stands out and his willingness to serve,” said West coach Courtney Boyce. “Coming up, he learned from those that came before him and paid attention to them, and is humble. Now he’s one of the leaders of this football team and I just think the work he puts in and everything else around it, he’s just been fantastic.”
Green, who boasts a 4.4-second 40-yard dash time, also has West feeling good entering the 12th installment of the Battle for the Boot. The Warriors posted 478 yards of offense in a 61-21 rout of King.
“That was a good game to get our heads back,” Green said. “Now we can bounce back in this game so we can have a boost on Friday.”
While Green only had three carries for one yard and three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in the win, his teammates still credited his senior leadership for helping to set West’s tone. Luedeker, Kibreante Williams and Kyle Ellison each had two rushing touchdowns, with Williams and Ellison each recording 100-yard games.
“It allows us to come out here and do what we have to do,” Williams said. “We know each other, so we’ve got to help each other. That’s really helped progress the offense and keep the ball moving.”
Green and his fellow seniors know the Battle for the Boot is significant and they hope to leave their mark on the game in their final iteration of the rivalry.
“It’d be a great feeling,” said senior defensive lineman Araqua Franklin. “We’d leave Victoria West with the boot and the next generation and anyone else behind us will get to know the feeling of trying to keep it.”
