St. Joseph senior running back KeAon Griffin was selected as the TAPPS Division II, District 5 offensive player of the year for his efforts this season.
The All-District selections are voted upon by the coaches in the district.
St. Joseph also placed a number of players on the All-District team. Griffin was a first team running back while Quincy Johnson,D'Ary Patton were all named to the first team offensively.
Jacoby Robinson, Matthew Janak, J’Den Miller, Sebastian and Perez-Melchor all were named to the second team on offense.
Sebastian Perez-Melcho and Drake Hale were honorable mentions on offense.
Defensively the Flyers placed Patton, Daybrien Thomas, Alex Angerstein, Quincy Johnson, Janak, and Robinson on the first team.
Holden Garcia and Monroe Hobbs were named to the second team on defense, while Hale and Griffin were honorable mentions.
SUPERLATIVES
District MVP
Josh Johnson, 2nd Baptist
Def. P.O.Y.
Bryce Ganious, 2nd Baptist
Off. P.O.Y.
KeAon Griffin, St. Joseph
Newcomer of the Year
Solomon Cole Ft. Bend Christian
Freshman of the Year
Jalon Zuber Ft. Bend Ch.
FULL DIVISION II DISTRICT 5 LIST
1ST TEAM OFFENSE
LINEMAN
Dylan Cordell, 11 Second Baptist-Houston; Remington Strickland, 11, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; D’Ary Patton, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria; Bryce Ganious, 11, Second Baptist-Houston; Gabriel Degollado, 12, Lutheran South-Houston
QUARTERBACK
Josh Johnson, 12, Second Baptist-Houston
BACKS
KeAon Griffin, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria;Beau Psencik, 12, Lutheran South-Houston; Quincy Johnson, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria; Eli Smith, 10, Second Baptist-Houston.
RECEIVERS
Jaylon Coleman, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Jake Justice, 12, Lutheran South-Houston; Solomon Cole, 11, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Joshua Storey, 11, Cypress Christian-Houston.
TIGHT END
Nate Dyman, 12, Second Baptist-Houston.
ATHLETE
J.D. Migl, 11, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land.
KICKER
Nick Hatch, 11, Lutheran South-Houston.
2ND TEAM OFFENSE
LINEMAN
Nikko Modica, 11, Lutheran South-Houston; Jared Monroe, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Tony Saa, 12, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Connor Cordell, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Jason Bradshaw, 12, Second Baptist-Houston.
QUARTERBACK
Luke Harrison 11 Lutheran South-Houston
BACKS
Claude Minkandi, 12, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Syr Bailey, 10, Lutheran South-Houston; Uwem Okon, 12, Westbury Christian-Houston; Jakson Landrum, 12, Cypress Christian-Houston
RECEIVERS
Grayson Kim ,10, Second Baptist-Houston; George Obote ,12, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Malachi Boles, 10, Westbury Christian-Houston; Jacoby Robinson, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria.
TIGHT END
Matthew Janak, 11, St. Joseph-Victoria
ATHLETE
J’Den Miller, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria
KICKER
David Nunez, 12, Second Baptist-Houston
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
LINEMAN
Mac Berglund, 12, Westbury Christian-Houston; Jacob Moran, 10, Cypress Christian-Houston; Robert Walter, 11, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Sebastian Perez-Melchor, 11, St. Joseph-Victoria; Jack Ellisor, 10, Cypress Christian-Houston
QUARTERBACK
TeRay Lewis, 11, Westbury Christian-Houston
RECEIVERS
Caleb Howard, 12, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Jaylin Lowery, 9, Westbury Christian-Houston; Michael Slabic, 10, Cypress Christian-Houston; Michael DiCecco, 11, Second Baptist-Houston.
BACKS
Christian Andrus, 12, Cypress Christian-Houston; Drake Hale, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria.
ATHLETE
Malachi Boles, 10, Westbury Christian-Houston
DISTRICT 5
1ST TEAM DEFENSE
LINEMAN
Bryce Ganious, 11, Second Baptist-Houston; D’ary Patton, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria; Dylan Cordell, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Jake Justice, 12, Lutheran South-Houston; Jalon Zuber, 9, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land
LINEBACKERS
Nate Dyman, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Mark Zamarrpa, 12, Lutheran South-Houston; Dylan Kim, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Daybrien Thomas, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria; Alex Angerstein, 11, St. Joseph-Victoria
SECONDARY
Jonathan Gooden, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Quincy Johnson ,12, St. Joseph-Victoria; Matthew Janak ,11, St. Joseph-Victoria;David Nunez, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Jacoby Robinson ,12, St. Joseph-Victoria
PUNTER
Julian Hood, 12, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land
2ND TEAM DEFENSE
LINEMAN
Remington Strickland, 11, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Jared Monroe,12, Second Baptist-Houston; Lawson Ellisor, 12, Cypress Christian-Houston; Jacob Swann, 10, Cypress Christian-Houston; Holden Garcia, 11, St. Joseph-Victoria
LINEBACKERS
Andrew Hoegesberg, 12, Cypress Christian-Houston; Monroe Hobbs, 10, St. Joseph-Victoria; Dane Dentler, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Griffin Fisk, 10, Cypress Christian-Housotn; Seth Montanye, 10, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land
SECONDARY
Jaylon Coleman, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Cade Goldstraw, 10, Lutheran South-Houston; Solomon Cole, 11, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Everette Skillern, 10, Second Baptist-Houston; Easton Brenner, 11, Lutheran South-Houston
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
LINEMAN
Nate Dobson, 12, Lutheran South-Houston; John Macune, 11, Cypress Christian-Houston; Aidan McDonald, 12, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Austin Dean, 12, Lutheran South-Houston; Robert Walter, 11, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land
LINEBACKERS
Kaleb Hicks, 12, Lutheran South-Houston; Donavan Rogers, 11, Westbury Christian-Houston; Thatcher Habhab, 12, Lutheran South-Houston;Zack Zapata, 12, Cypress Christian-Houston; Drake Hale, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria
SECONDARY
Alex Andrew, 10, Cypress Christian-Houston; KeAon Griffin, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria; Justin Cox, 12, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Christian Andrus, 12, Cypress Christian-Houston Jackson Owen, 10, Cypress Christian-Houston
PUNTER
Jackson Landrum, 12, Cypress Christian-Houston
