St. Joseph shut out by Houston 2nd Baptist

KeAon Griffin breaks away from Houston Second Baptist defenders during a playoff game in Wharton. Second Baptist won 21-0

 Contributed photo by Stephen Fort

St. Joseph senior running back KeAon Griffin was selected as the TAPPS Division II, District 5 offensive player of the year for his efforts this season. 

The All-District selections are voted upon by the coaches in the district.

St. Joseph also placed a number of players on the All-District team. Griffin was a first team running back while Quincy Johnson,D'Ary Patton were all named to the first team offensively.  

Jacoby Robinson, Matthew Janak, J’Den Miller, Sebastian and Perez-Melchor all were named to the second team on offense. 

Sebastian Perez-Melcho and Drake Hale were honorable mentions on offense.

Defensively the Flyers placed Patton, Daybrien Thomas, Alex Angerstein, Quincy Johnson, Janak, and Robinson on the first team.

Holden Garcia and Monroe Hobbs were named to the second team on defense, while Hale and Griffin were honorable mentions.

SUPERLATIVES

District MVP

Josh Johnson, 2nd Baptist

Def. P.O.Y.

Bryce Ganious, 2nd Baptist

Off. P.O.Y.

KeAon Griffin, St. Joseph

Newcomer of the Year

Solomon Cole Ft. Bend Christian

Freshman of the Year

Jalon Zuber Ft. Bend Ch.

FULL DIVISION II  DISTRICT 5 LIST 

1ST TEAM OFFENSE

LINEMAN

Dylan Cordell, 11 Second Baptist-Houston; Remington Strickland, 11, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; D’Ary Patton, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria; Bryce Ganious, 11, Second Baptist-Houston; Gabriel Degollado, 12, Lutheran South-Houston

QUARTERBACK

Josh Johnson, 12, Second Baptist-Houston

BACKS

KeAon Griffin, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria;Beau Psencik, 12, Lutheran South-Houston; Quincy Johnson, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria; Eli Smith, 10, Second Baptist-Houston.

RECEIVERS

Jaylon Coleman, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Jake Justice, 12, Lutheran South-Houston; Solomon Cole, 11, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Joshua Storey, 11, Cypress Christian-Houston.

TIGHT END

Nate Dyman, 12, Second Baptist-Houston.

ATHLETE

J.D. Migl, 11, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land.

KICKER

Nick Hatch, 11, Lutheran South-Houston.

2ND TEAM OFFENSE

LINEMAN

Nikko Modica, 11, Lutheran South-Houston; Jared Monroe, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Tony Saa, 12, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Connor Cordell, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Jason Bradshaw, 12, Second Baptist-Houston.

QUARTERBACK

Luke Harrison 11 Lutheran South-Houston

BACKS

Claude Minkandi, 12, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Syr Bailey, 10, Lutheran South-Houston; Uwem Okon, 12, Westbury Christian-Houston; Jakson Landrum, 12, Cypress Christian-Houston

RECEIVERS

Grayson Kim ,10, Second Baptist-Houston; George Obote ,12, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Malachi Boles, 10, Westbury Christian-Houston; Jacoby Robinson, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria.

TIGHT END

Matthew Janak, 11, St. Joseph-Victoria

ATHLETE

J’Den Miller, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria

KICKER

David Nunez, 12, Second Baptist-Houston

HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE

LINEMAN

Mac Berglund, 12, Westbury Christian-Houston; Jacob Moran, 10, Cypress Christian-Houston; Robert Walter, 11, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Sebastian Perez-Melchor, 11, St. Joseph-Victoria; Jack Ellisor, 10, Cypress Christian-Houston

QUARTERBACK

TeRay Lewis, 11, Westbury Christian-Houston

RECEIVERS

Caleb Howard, 12, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Jaylin Lowery, 9, Westbury Christian-Houston; Michael Slabic, 10, Cypress Christian-Houston; Michael DiCecco, 11, Second Baptist-Houston.

BACKS

Christian Andrus, 12, Cypress Christian-Houston; Drake Hale, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria.

ATHLETE

Malachi Boles, 10, Westbury Christian-Houston

DISTRICT 5

1ST TEAM DEFENSE

LINEMAN

Bryce Ganious, 11, Second Baptist-Houston; D’ary Patton, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria; Dylan Cordell, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Jake Justice, 12, Lutheran South-Houston; Jalon Zuber, 9, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land

LINEBACKERS

Nate Dyman, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Mark Zamarrpa, 12, Lutheran South-Houston; Dylan Kim, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Daybrien Thomas, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria; Alex Angerstein, 11, St. Joseph-Victoria

SECONDARY

Jonathan Gooden, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Quincy Johnson ,12, St. Joseph-Victoria; Matthew Janak ,11, St. Joseph-Victoria;David Nunez, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Jacoby Robinson ,12, St. Joseph-Victoria

PUNTER

Julian Hood, 12, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land

2ND TEAM DEFENSE

LINEMAN

Remington Strickland, 11, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Jared Monroe,12, Second Baptist-Houston; Lawson Ellisor, 12, Cypress Christian-Houston; Jacob Swann, 10, Cypress Christian-Houston; Holden Garcia, 11, St. Joseph-Victoria

LINEBACKERS

Andrew Hoegesberg, 12, Cypress Christian-Houston; Monroe Hobbs, 10, St. Joseph-Victoria; Dane Dentler, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Griffin Fisk, 10, Cypress Christian-Housotn; Seth Montanye, 10, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land

SECONDARY

Jaylon Coleman, 12, Second Baptist-Houston; Cade Goldstraw, 10, Lutheran South-Houston; Solomon Cole, 11, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Everette Skillern, 10, Second Baptist-Houston; Easton Brenner, 11, Lutheran South-Houston

HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE

LINEMAN

Nate Dobson, 12, Lutheran South-Houston; John Macune, 11, Cypress Christian-Houston; Aidan McDonald, 12, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Austin Dean, 12, Lutheran South-Houston; Robert Walter, 11, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land

LINEBACKERS

Kaleb Hicks, 12, Lutheran South-Houston; Donavan Rogers, 11, Westbury Christian-Houston; Thatcher Habhab, 12, Lutheran South-Houston;Zack Zapata, 12, Cypress Christian-Houston; Drake Hale, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria

SECONDARY

Alex Andrew, 10, Cypress Christian-Houston; KeAon Griffin, 12, St. Joseph-Victoria; Justin Cox, 12, Fort Bend Christian-Sugar Land; Christian Andrus, 12, Cypress Christian-Houston Jackson Owen, 10, Cypress Christian-Houston

PUNTER

Jackson Landrum, 12, Cypress Christian-Houston

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.