HALLETTSVILLE — The St. Joseph Lady Flyers are moving on to the state tournament behind clutch hitting from Avery Grimsinger at the plate and a complete game from Abby Cantu on the mound in a 5-3 victory over Fort Bend Christian Academy.

“The girls did an amazing job. I can’t say enough about Abby. She did exactly what we told her to do,” St. Joseph head coach Raul Chapa said. “She needed to keep us in the game until our offense woke up, and they woke up, and our defense took over and did the job after that.”

After a 17-2 area round victory, the Lady Flyers knew they were in for a stiffer test against Fort Bend Christian in the regional round. Things started off well for the Lady Flyers. Leadoff hitter Gianna Morris reached first on an error to start the game. A passed ball and sacrifice bunt got Morris to third before an Aleyna St. Jean single brought home Morris to open the scoring.

The Eagles answered the Lady Flyers in the bottom half of the inning with two runs of their own with a two out, two RBI single by Fallon Gerke. After a fast start by both offenses, the pitchers began to settle in. St. Joseph’s Abby Cantu had six strikeouts in the first two innings and FBC’s Reese Heflin made quick work of the Lady Flyers’ in innings two through four.

“It’s always those first inning jitters that I have to get out,” Cantu said. “Once I get those out, I’m usually pretty tame.”

The fifth inning was one that the Lady Flyers knew could decide the game when they came into the dugout. St. Joseph had their No nine, one and two hitters coming up to bat in a game that they were trailing 3-1. If they were to change the momentum that was the time.

“Before that inning started I told the team that it’s time to switch the momentum,” Chapa said. “They had the momentum the first half of the game so the game plan was to take over the momentum.”

The fifth inning had everything; runs, errors, an ejection, multiple umpire conferences, spectator outrage and most importantly for the Flyers a change in momentum.

The inning started out with an error from the FBC third baseman Bailey Baird. When Morris came up to bat as the tying run it appeared momentarily that she might have killed the momentum before it began. Morris popped up a bunt that was caught by the catcher, but the bunt popped right up to Morris’ chest, making contact with the ball in the batters box thus ruling it a dead ball. After a lengthy conference between the umpires it was ruled a strike and not an out and the at bat continued. Morris then reached on another error from Baird, who dropped the popped up bunt and the Lady Flyers had runners on first and second.

After a sacrifice bunt and a strikeout St. Jean walked to load the bases for Avery Grimsinger. With two outs and the best chance of the game right in front of her Grimsinger came through with a line drive into left field. Two runs scored easily, but as was the case with everything in this game, the third run was not simple. St. Jean tripped over a FBC infielder when the ball was in the outfield, and after she got up, she rounded third and headed home where she was thrown out, but was deemed safe after an interference call from the umpires. After another lengthy umpire meeting St. Jean was deemed safe at home plate, Grimsinger was standing on third and the Lady Flyers were up 4-3.

“I was so nervous walking up to bat with the bases loaded,” Grimsinger said. “I knew that I had to hit, and I’m glad I got it, and now it’s amazing. I’m so excited for the state tournament.”

The umpire’s decision led to disagreement from the FBC dugout, and head coach Kelli Jacoby was ejected from the game after arguing the call. With the game restarted after a lengthy delay, Cantu helped her cause with an RBI single to give herself, and the Lady Flyers some insurance at 5-3.

Taking the mound with the lead, Cantu ran into some trouble in the fifth inning. FBC had runners on second and third with two outs, but Cantu induced a ground ball right to her and flipped it over to first base for the final out.

Cantu made quick work of the bottom of the order in the sixth inning, and facing the top of the order in the seventh Cantu retired the FBC hitters in order to seal St. Joseph’s spot in the state tournament.

St. Joseph will face the winner of Austin Hyde Park and Houston Lutheran South Academy in the semifinals on Monday in Dallas.

“We played two games in four days, so the rest is going to be important for us,” Chapa said. “But we’ve got to get refocused. The job ain’t over yet.”

Class 5A TAPPS Regional

Victoria St. Joseph 5, Fort Bend Christian Academy 3

St. Joseph 100 040 0 – 5 5 3

Fort Bend Christian 201 000 0 – 3 6 4

W: Abby Cantu L: Reese Heflin. Highlights: (SJ) Abby Cantu 7 IP’s, 10 K’s, 3 R’s 1-for-4 RBI; Gianna Morris 2-for-4 2 R’s; Aleyna St. Jean 1-for-3 RBI, R; Avery Grimsinger 2-for-4 2B, 3B, 3 RBI’s, R. (FBC) Jaelynn Lee 3-for-4 3B, 2 R’s; Reese Heflin 7 IP’s, 9 K’s, 5 R’s, 5 H’s, 1-for-3, RBI; Fallon Gerke 1-for-3 2 RBI’s. Records: St. Joseph 24-3, Fort Bend Christian 13-5.