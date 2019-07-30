SUGAR LAND — Following are Bay City swimmers results from the Gulf Sports Champs Meet at the Don Cook Natatorium. All distances in meters.
13-14 Age Group
Oliver Spencer: 50 freestyle, 1st, 27.57; 100 freestyle, 3rd, 1:01.66; 200 freestyle, 6th, 2:23.60; 100 butterfly, 8th, 1:14.58; 200 backstroke, 9th, 2:38.97.
Matthew Brooks: 800 freestyle, 8th, 11:07.08; 400 freestyle, 13th, 5:12.55; 200 freestyle, 14th, 2:25.60.
