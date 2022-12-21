Drake Hale reached a career-high series during last Monday Night’s competitive action and almost broke the Century Lanes Strike Bank.
He put on a show with a 28 strike performance producing individual games of 246, 289, and 247 for a 782 career-high series. After starting the second game with a solid 10 pin leave for a spare, he reeled off 10 strikes in a row before leaving another 9 pin count on the fill ball.
The third game was also exciting with the front seven strikes before leaving the 4 pin in the eighth frame for a spare.
Drake said he felt a little pressure in the eighth frame not only to keep his 300 hopes alive but also a strike would have broken the strike bank for some good Christmas money.
He struck the ninth frame but a solid 10 pin leave and a miss stopped his bid for an elusive 800 series. Pretty good scoring for a bowler in only his second season of league play.
T.J. Mooney continued his hot streak during Thursday Night Sundowners action to roll the second highest total with impressive games of 203, 258, and 269 to total 730 for the night. His only miss for the night came in the first game in the 23 strike series. He continued his good scoring with a 653 on Monday Night.
Sterling Kocian was another Sundowners bowler with a great series of individual games of 257, 210, and 257 for a 724 pin total with 24 strikes. He also had a chance at a career high series and bank money going into the 10th frame of the third game.
Starting the third game with a nine spare in the first frame he had an eight bagger going into the 10th frame. He needed to strike the first ball in the 10th to break the bank and continue his quest for a career high series.
Unfortunately, it was not to be as the right hander left a flush 7 pin for a wiggle and then missed the spare. His career high is still a 752.
In an effort to give the women bowlers column headline opportunity, I think that whenever they break the 650 series mark, a mention in the headline is justified.
This week it was a Christine Speer who reclaimed some bowling glory with a tremendous 672 series posted during last Sundowners League play.
Christine bowled individual games of 224, 233, and 215 in her 21 strike night.
She has always had the ability to get in a rhythm and start stringing strikes in past years but it has been lacking this year. One big change that probably helped with her big score was a refitting of her ball thumb insert. With a new snugger fit, she does not have to squeeze her thumb, which may have prevented her from making a clean release.
I hope the 2009 VUSBC Hall of Fame inductee recaptures her great striking ability on a weekly basis.
Trudy Wortham rolled a 219-572 for the second highest total in the same league.
Other 250-650 or better for the men: Joey Matson (266-697), Jacob Silgero (257-695), Tamarcus Bennett (275-686/257), Matthew Flores (686/656), Steve Dickinson (267-680), David Matthews (662), Wyatt Klekar (662), Mike Stacy (662), Anthoney Adames (652/253), Nick Picard (654), Danny Reissig (276), and Justin Shoup (258).
With the year-end holidays coming up, I want to wish everyone a celebration of Christmas, Hanukkah, and a better New Year in 2023.
WILD TURKEY 1ST BC/EC Women: K. Kuecker 205-547; C. Pirtie 200. Men: M. Stacy 224-662; D. Hale 227-646; R. Lyman 236-639; WC Greenlaw 565; J. Mitchell 558; S. Pirtie 210-557; R. Rodriguez 551; D. Hill 247; A. Schons 211; OVER THE HILL 1ST 3 MEN & amp; A LADY Women: D. Cooley 481; C. Wilson 462; P. Janak 206-455; Men: W. Wood 218-588; A. Garcia 209-561; E. Smith 211-546; B. Korczynski 525; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GLORY BOWL Women: L. Hammack 517; Men: D. Hale 289-782; M. Flores 247-686; T. Bennett 275-686; W. Klekar 247-662; N. Picard 240-654; T.J. Mooney 244-653; B. Tesch 228-646; J. Silgero 633; J. Cano 234-627; D. Richards 245-624; D. Matthews 227-621; J. Benavides 621; A. Adames 253-612; M. Svatek 606; M. Stacy 245-606; R. Lyman 603; J. Shoup 258-599; J. Pennell 597; JP Reyna 596; L. Hall 593; B. Bonewald 593; J. Koliba 587; J. Matson 584; C. Diaz 237-579; A. Benavides 571; T. Blantan 570; J. Smith 569; J. Martinez 567; M. Gshwind 564; E. Davis 563; R. Marques 554; J. Jimenez 552; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST OH DAM IT Women: C. Speer 233-672; T. Wortham 219-572; M. King 537; A. Adames 534; R. Wortham 531; C. Guerra 524; L. Williams 504; I. Sanchez 211; Men: T. J. Mooney 269-730; S. Kocian 257-724; J. Matson 266-697; J. Silgero 257-695; S. Dickinson 267-680; D. Matthews 238-662; M. Flores 244-656; A. Adames 232-656; D. Reissig 276-647; M. Stacy 232-646; G. Verduzco 247-645; L. Hall 644; J. Martinez 242-639; T. Bennett 257-633; C. Hammack 233-633; W. Klekar 230-632; D. Hale 625; JP Reyna 241-621; J. Tweedle 229-621; L. Conner 238-613; D. Knowlan 230-612; R. Mejia 605; M. Unger 603; A. Perez 599; Jordan Glass 237-591; E. Gaona 591; M. Conchola 587; M. Gschwind 586; J. Glass 583; R. Lyman 577; W. Wood 572; M. Svatek 568; B. Mayfield 567; M. Shows 230-563; S. Koehne R. Silgero 558; B. Marques 246-557; D. Glass 555; R. Marques 555; R. Mason 554; CAPTAIN’S (No Tap) 1ST DETAR BABES Women: C. Wilson 241-619; C. Goode 216-560; B.J. Mathiews 538; J. Lambrecht 201;