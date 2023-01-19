Larry Hall was on fire last Thursday Night to spearhead this week’s bowling scores.
He rolled 26 strikes to produce individual games of 245, 279, and 233 for a terrific 757 series.
He had one open frame for the night and that came in the eighth frame of the first game when he missed a single pin that was bracketed by three baggers. After starting the second game with two nine pin spares he rolled 10 strikes in a row for the 279.
DoLee Knowlan was competing on the adjacent pair of lanes to Hall and he posted the second highest score with individual games of 224, 244, and 246 for a 714 set with 27 strikes. Knowlan had an open frame in each game to hurt his total.
Justin Shoup led the Monday Mixed League with a 710 series on games of 231, 245, and 234 with 24 strikes.
Jacob Silgero had a great week on the lanes with a 280 high game contributing towards a 707 in Monday Mixed action. A nine pin spare in the second frame of the first game was his only non-strike in his big game with 26 strikes for the night. Silgero also posted a 268 high game on Thursday, which helped with a 701 with 25 strikes.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Gary Hatter Jr. (255-699), Matthew Flores (687), Joey Matson (259-686/269-683), Danny Reissig (681), T.J. Mooney (679/672), Rene Silgero (675), Cody Hammack (676), Miles Michalec (669), Tamarcus Bennett (664), David Matthews (258-662), Steve Zeplin (657), Steve Dickinson (650), Woody Wood (256-649), Mark Brown (268), and David Loya (255).
Sharon Guinn was back in front of the women’s scores with individual games of 213, 179, and 205 for a 597 set on Monday Night. Competing in the same league, Kayla Shaffer posted a 212 high game on her way to a 573. Joanna McNary led the Sundowners with a 560 total and third high.
The Singles Eliminator was completed last Saturday at the Century Lanes with 20 entries bowling three qualifying games and vying for 16 spots in double elimination match play format with handicap. The top four scratch scores were seeded ninth (Jacob Silgero 714), 10th (Mike Stacy 710), 11th (Woody Wood 692), and 12th (Cody Hammack 666).
There were a lot of close matches that were heartbreaking for individuals with the tournament winner being Trudy Wortham. After advancing through three matches, she lost her first match to Dave Matthews 221-210. She then beat Mike Stacy in the losers bracket 187-177 to advance and defeat Matthews 243-177 to give him his first loss.
In the finals match she again defeated Matthews 230-220 for the $400 first place prize. Matthews won $200 for second place. Stacy and Justin Tweedle finished third and fourth, respectively, for $100 each.
Wortham was on a roll after bowling her career best 686 on Thursday Night and came back and excelled on Saturday. She said she was happy to win but she was tired after bowling 10 games in one day.
Congratulations to the winners and good luck next time to the competitors.
Wednesday Feb. 8 there will be another tournament with the Blind Draw Doubles Tournament being competed after the VUSBC Annual meeting. Entry forms are available at the Century Lanes entrance.
OVER THE HILL 1ST OUT OF TOWNERS Women: D. Schroeder 477; J. Lambrecht 455; B. Long 451; Men: M. Mathieu 233-556; W. Wood 219-545; D. Smith 213-544; A. Garcia 202-542; E. Smith 515; D. Marques 205-512; J. Weber 503; MONDAY MIXED 1ST GLORY BOWL Women: S. Guinn 213-597; K. Shaffer 212-573; L. Diaz 547; D. Kern 211-532; Men: J. Shoup 245-710; J. Silgero 280-707; M. Flores 247-687; J. Matson 269-683; T.J. Mooney 244-679; C. Hammack 234-676; M. Michalec 236-669; D. Matthews 258-662; M. Svatek 649; W. Wood 256-649; G. Hatter Jr. 244-636; A. Whitehead 244-631; W. Klekar 237-628; A. Benavides 235-626; R. Lyman 235-620; D. Knowlan 237-611; M. Stacy 235-604; T. Bennett 602; J. Pesi 598; D. Tamm 592; JP Reyna 592; J. Benavides 225-587; T. Crowe 582; J. Martinez 237-582; C. Diaz 578; J. Chapman 577; L. Hall 574; J. Pennell 563; M. Brown 268-560; C. Benavides 554; B. Bonewald 553; A. Smith 553; C. Hoff 550; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST (Tie) OH DAM IT and FACK’N 10 Women: J. McNary 560; C. Speer 546; T. Wortham 544; L. Hammack 531; L. Mikulec 530; A. Adames 516; J. Reyna 503; Men: L. Hall 279-757; D. Knowlan 246-714; J. Silgero 268-701; G. Hatter Jr. 255-699; J. Matson 259- 686; D. Reissig 241-681; R. Silgero 238-675; T.J. Mooney 246-672; T. Bennett 235-664; S. Zeplin 247-657; S. Dickinson 227-650; M. Svatek 234-649; JP Reyna 232-643; D. Hale 229-636; W. Klekar 226-633; D. Matthews 628; W. Wood 230-628; D. Loya 255-628; B. Mayfield 623; R. Mejia 226-622; T. Miller 238-619; C. Hammack 226-611; M. Gschwind 236-610; G. Verduzco 603; M. Michalec 225-598; N. Estrada 237-594; S. Snow 243-590; A. Adames 226-589; M. Unger 588; L. Conner 587; S. Kocian 584; J. Tweedle 583; M. Stacy 580; M. Conchola 574; J. Smiley 572; A. Perez 569; R. Lyman 569; R. Marques 560; B. Hammack 556; H. Hernandez 556; S. Koehne 551; CAPTAIN’S (No Tap) 1ST DETAR BABES Women: J. Lambrecht 210-562; B.J. Mathiews 519; C. Goode 516; B. Long 207.