Larry Hall’s barrage of strikes started with last week’s Thursday Sundowners competition, when he rolled the first 10 strikes in his middle game before a 7 pin count and spare resulted in a 287.
The big game was the highlight of his night as he finished with a 669 total.
In this week's Monday Mixed League he upped his game with individual games of 227, 225, and a final excellent game of 290. A solid 8 pin tap in the first frame of the third game was followed with 11 strikes in a row.
His 742 series earned him the high series honors for the week. With the 26 strike performance he also had nine strikes in the right frames to break the bank. Now he has to sweat out the competition from this week’s Sundowners action to see if he is the only one to break the bank this week. Larry has had an exceptional year on the lanes this year and has increased his average since the synthetic lanes were installed.
Jacob Silgero posted the second highest total and high for the Sundowners with a 26 strike performance with individual games of 233, 217, and 277 for a 727. He also rolled a nice 269 high game on Monday.
Other 700 shooters on Thursday night were Harvey Hernandez 266, 220, 235 for 711 and T. J. Mooney with a big 278 contributing towards a 704. He also rolled 256-674 on Monday night. Tom Crowe also broke the 700 mark on Monday with games of 238, 258, and 211 for 707.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Miles Michalec (258-698), Gabe Verduzco (266-694), Dave Matthews (259-686/277-675), Chris Benavides (276-682), Max Soliz (682), Rob Lyman (681/257/671), Aaron Rester (665), Michael Conchola (661), Kyle Hengst (659), Matthew Flores (249-655), Nick Picard (654), Justin Shoup (257), and Aaron Rolette (256-649).
There was a close battle for the women’s top score this week with Sharon Guinn claiming the high series. She rolled individuals of 196, 177, and 206 for a 579 in Monday Mixed action.
Christine Speer crafted a nice 235 high game during Sundowners play to finish with a 569.
Youth bowler Evan Dunn posted another great series last Saturday with a 230 high game and 640 total. Earlier this month he rolled a career high 675 series. Good luck to all the youth bowlers that will participate in The Pepsi State Tournament soon.
The final entry deadline for the 16th Annual Open City Tournament and the 16th Annual Women’s City Tournament is Sunday, March 12 at the close of the Century Lanes business. I know there are still a lot of competitive bowlers in our local association so get your league teams together and enter. They are handicap tournaments so everyone has a chance to win some money and prestige.
The 38th Annual Senior Tournament (age 50 and above) is scheduled for April 18, 21, and 22. Entry forms will be available soon.
The GO Bowling PBA NASCAR Invitational will be televised on Fox Sports 1 on March 12 at 11 a.m. local time. The Tournament of Champions, a PBA Major, will be televised three days in a row starting with match play March 17 at 9 p.m., March 18 at 6:30 p.m. and the finals March 19 at noon local times.
WILD TURKEY 1ST BC/EC Women: C. Pirtle 203-520; R. Wortham 517; D. Gabrysch 505; T. Wortham 204-500; Men: R. Lyman 246-671; N. Corpus 224-569; S. Pirtie 215-553; J. Mitchell 551; D. Hill 213; OVER THE HILL 1ST 3 MEN & A LADY Women: D. Schroeder 495; D. Peters 495; B.J. Mathiews 465. C. Goode 461; Men: A. Garcia 220-619; W. Wood 238-559; Elmo Smith 211-544; R. Estrada 511; B. Bomba 510; MONDAY MIXED 1ST NDO Women: S. Guinn 206-579; C. Tudor 213-550; D. Kern 547; V. Pennell 538; L. Hammack 203-534; Men: L. Hall 290-742; T. Crowe 258-707; M. Soliz 243-682; Chris Benavides 276-682; D. Mathews 277-675; T.J. Mooney 256-674; K. Hengst 240-659; N. Picard 242-654; A. Rolette 256-649; D. Knowlan 247-646; J. Martinez 225-642; R. Lyman 257-638; M. Flores 224-637; J. Silgero 269-637; B. Hammack 634; J. Shoup 257-631; J. Koliba 631; T. Bennett 229-623; R. Mejia 229-622; M. Svatek 613; Jacob Benavides 609; A. Thompson 247-606; D. Harborth Jr. 605; K. Schupbach 602; JP Reyna 246-594; A. Smith 234-592; J. Cano 588; R. Vivero 224-587; T. Williams 246-584; M. Stacy 225-581; V. Merkel 578; B. Bonewald 578; G. Hatter Jr 578; R. Marques 577; Joshua Benavides 572; A. Benavides 567; J. Jimenez 567; A. Perez 552; J. Pennell 551; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1ST HUUGS Women: C. Speer 235-569; L. Williams 210-542; T. Wortham 203-525; J. Reyna 506; K. Unger 503; J. McNary 214; Men: J. Silgero 277-727; H. Hernandez 266-711; T.J. Mooney 278-704; M. Michalec 258-698; G. Verduzco 266-694; D. Matthews 257-686; R. Lyman 229-681; L. Hall 287-669; A. Rester 245-665; M. Conchola 238-661; M. Flores 249-655; J. Matson 247-644; M. Svatek 638; C. Hammack 236-632; R. Mejia 232-627; G. Hatter Jr. 625; W. Klekar 244-621; J. Shoup 615; Justin Glass 612; S. Kocian 232-611; S. Snow 609; JJ Jimenez 238-608; JP Reyna 604; M. Stacy 604; A. Adames 602; S. Zeplin 226-598; D. Knowlan 596; R. Silgero 593; T. Bennett 582; S. Dickinson 582; W. Wood 582; D. Reissig 579; R. Davis 245-571; David Glass 566; B. Shaffer 564; J. Cano 558; T. Williams 557; D. Loya 552; CAPTAIN’S (No Tap) 1ST DETAR BABES Women: C. Wilson 232-574; L. Gonzalez 548; SPRING BUMPERS 1ST TEAM 3 Boys: N. Payne 87-160; K. Martinez 89-154; J. Garza 80-152; SPRING YOUTH 1ST THE RULE OF 2 Girls: L. Rivera 146-402; Boys: E. Dunn 230-640; Avan Diaz 191-546; Austin Diaz 189529; N. Mclain 187-492;