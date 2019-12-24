Toya Jones hasn’t participated in track and field for over two decades.
But Jones’ accomplishments in the sport haven’t been forgotten.
Jones has been selected as a member of the Texas Track & Field Coaches Association’s Class of 2020 Hall of Fame inductees.
Induction ceremonies are scheduled for Jan. 10 at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine.
“It’s a good deal,” the 43-year-old Jones said. “I definitely wasn’t expecting it. I was surprised somebody remembered me.”
Jones’ career at Refugio left a lasting impression before he went on to Texas A&M where he played football in addition to participating in track and field.
Jones made four appearances at the UIL state meet while at Refugio, while leading the Bobcats to state titles from his sophomore to his senior year under coaches Tim Freeman, Alfred Marshall and David McKinney.
“One of the main things was just all my coaches and friends were doing it and just being part of the team and doing stuff together,” Jones said. “I was also able to do some individual stuff. It was like having a second family, but also being able to accomplish things on my own in individual events.”
Jones won a record 13 gold medals, including five as a sophomore, and finished his career with 17 medals at the state meet.
“Every time I went up there, I tried to be better,” Jones said. “I guess it added up to where in four years, it was a bunch. I never looked at it like trying to have the most.”
Jones played football at Refugio under George Harris, and decided to do both sports on the college level.
“I visited a lot of schools back then and actually committed to Tennessee,” he said. “But when I went to A&M, it just felt like a small town, but a big-time program. Back then, the football team and track team were both good.”
Jones’ most memorable play for Texas A&M came in the 1998 Big 12 championship game when he tackled a Kansas State receiver short of the goal line on the final play of the fourth quarter, and the Aggies went on to a 36-33 win in double overtime to win their only Big 12 title.
Jones was also a member of Texas A&M’s NCAA record-setting 400-meter relay team, but the weight he gained in football prevented him from having a more success in track and field.
“I was better track athlete, but I just loved football so much,” Jones said. “It was hard to step away from football.”
Jones played professional football for the Birmingham Thunderbolts of the XFL and British Columbia Lions of the CFL before leaving the game.
Jones had a chance to visit with some his Refugio teammates at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin when the Bobcats and Lady Cats were honored at the 2010 state meet as part of the UIL’s Centennial Celebration.
“What I really like about the state meet is it’s a chance to showcase athletes from Class 1A to 5A (now 6A),” he said at the event. “Class 2A has good athletes who can compete. It’s a way to let everyone see at a small school there’s talent there.”
Jones is currently a sales representative for Sagis Diagnostics in Houston, and he recently started his own company, Sagis Transport, that picks up specimens for Sagis Diagnostics.
Jones admits he hasn’t spent much time on the track lately.
“I wish,” he said. “I work dark to dark. Usually, when I get home, I’m sleepy. I want to get back into it, but we’re growing so much that it’s tough right now.”
