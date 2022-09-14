Larry Hall’s best career series was a 731 posted over twenty years ago, and he has been waiting to break the 700 mark ever since.
A 700 set was far from his mind when he started the Monday Mixed League with two opens in the first two frames. He found the right speed and rhythm in the sixth frame and finished with a seven bagger for a 226 game.
The second game he started with a strike and 7-1 open, before again finding his stroke to string nine strikes and a 264.
The third game he rolled a double, nine spare, and five strikes before a nine pin miss. He nine spared and struck on the fill ball of the 10th frame for a final game of 236 to post a 726 series to earn the weekly honors.
With three nights of bowling on the new lanes, he said that he is still learning to make adjustments but maintaining the proper ball speed is essential. Congratulations on the 700 Larry, and don’t wait so long for the next one.
T.J. Mooney led the Thursday Night League with three clean games on his way to the second high series for the week with a 706. He rolled individuals of 258, 236, and 212 with 22 strikes in the set. T.J. also rolled a 254 individual game in Monday Mixed competition.
Other bowlers breaking the 250-650 mark were Michael Conchola (696), Xavier Wilson (257-690), Robert Lyman (254-688), Drake Hall (269-685), Aaron Rester (683), Mark Gschwind (674), Joey Matson (264-675), Jacob Silgero (266-667), Matthew Flores (269-656), Scott Snow (267), Justin Shoup (255), and Woody Wood (253).
A new name surfaced in local competition for the ladies during Monday Mixed League play.
Kayla Shaffer earned the ladies high weekly honors for the first time with individual games of 244, 172, and 207 contributing towards a 623 total. She was unable to roll a double with two open frames in the second game which hurt her total pin count. Welcome to Victoria Kayla and good bowling to you in the future.
Youth bowlers team organization meeting is scheduled for Saturday Sep. 17 at 1 p.m. It also gives the youth practice games before the start of the new season.
TROTTERS 1ST DOLLS WITH BALLS Women: I. Sanchez 470. S. Loewe 182; OVER THE HILL 1ST ROCK N. BOWL Women: D. Schroeder 211-487; C. Wilson 471; Men: W. Wood 253-641; A. Garcia 210-610; L. Helms 202-551; M. Mathieu 203-542; B. Bomba 531; D. Smith 512; B. Korczynski 510; M. Almendarez 505; MONDAY MIXED 1 ST (5 way tie) GLORY BOWL, TEAM 23, SPARE CHANGE, TEN BACK, and LET GOOD TIMES ROLL Women: K. Shaffer 244-623; D. Kern 206-533; L. Hall 264-726; J. Silgero 266-668; C. Hammack 244-667;D. Hale 642; M. Stacy 638; T.J. Mooney 254-629; S. Zeplin 234-625; J. Martinez 230- 624; M. Michalec 228-619; W. Wood 617; W. Klekar 615; J. Shoup 255-615; M. Svatek (236-612; R. Lyman 226-611; J. Cano 610; T. Bennett 607; L. Caballero 227-605; J. Chapman 603; T. Crowe 234-595; JP Reyna 247-581; C. Diaz 576; R. Vivero 574; T. Miller 574; J. Matson 237-672; M. Flores 571; A. Adames 570; D. Knowlan 565; B. Hammack 230-561; J. Maupins 560; J. Benavides 554; A. Rester 554; D. Padgett 551; M. Shows 229; THURSDAY NIGHT SUNDOWNERS 1 ST (4 way tie) HOT DOGS & DONUTS, SPLIT PERSONALITIES, KNUCKLES DEEP, and GHOST PLAYERS Women: T.J. Money 258-706; M. Conchola 244- 696; X. Wilson 257-690; R. Lyman 254-688; D. Hale 269-685; A. Rester 247-683; C. Hammack 236-683; M. Gschwind 243-674; J. Matson 264-673; M. Flores 269-656; L. Hall 225-642; S. Snow 267-642;W. Klekar 247-641; S. Kocian 637; S. Dickinson 233-636; C. Jenkins 633; D. Reissig 224-633; G. Verduzco 243- 628; J. Tweedle 620; J. Silgero 238-615; S. Zeplin 614; B. Asby 612; B. Hammack 236-604; M. Stacy 226- 601; J. Glass 249597; R. Mason 232-593; JP Reyna 588; M. Unger 234-583; R. Silgero 581; J. Bryant 581; R. Marques 579; M. Michalec 578; C. reeves 569; H. Tesch 568; H. Hernandez 567; A. Hopkins 566; D. Knowlan 558; M. Wortham 557; A. Adames 225-552; CAPTAIN’S (No Tap) 1 st DETAR BABES Women: C. Wilson 241-573;