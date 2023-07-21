The Hallettsville 10u Little League softball team won their second consecutive state championship, beating Washington County 11-8 in El Campo on July 17.

After winning the championship in 2022 Hallettsville returned to the field in 2023 and almost immediately head coach Kevin Zappe knew he had a group ready to take on the challenge of repeating.

“The first day of practice it really showed me that these kids knew they were going to have to put in a lot of hard work and they had a goal in mind,” Zappe said. “Those kids showed up every day, put in the time and effort and it shows what a great pedigree Hallettsville has going on right now.”

Across the 12 games Hallettsville was never beaten and rarely challenged, going 12-0 in district and sectionals on their way to the state tournament. Across the 12 games the group played together it went 12-0, winning by a combined score of 149-31.

“This is one of the best hitting teams at this age that I’ve ever seen,” Zappe said. “There may have been times where we hit a lull, but we were averaging 10 to 15 hits a game and we came through some really tough pitchers in our district.”

Softball success isn’t anything new to the area of Hallettsville.

Hallettsville High School won the state championship in 2022 and Hallettsville Sacred Heart reached the state semifinals in 2023. The success of those programs is something Zappe believes feeds into the success of Hallettsville’s Little League programs, as well.

“These kids know that if they want to play high school softball that they have to really put in the work,” Zappe said. “With the expectations of both schools and both of them being such great competitors these girls know they have to have dedication and it starts at a young age.”