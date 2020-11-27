Generic football

WIMBERLEY – Running back Jonathon Brooks set two school records as the Hallettsville Brahmas outlasted Lorena 61-48 in a Class 3A, Division I game at Texan Stadium Friday night.

Brooks rushed for 506 yards on 28 carries and scored all eight of Hallettsville’s touchdowns, both school records.

Brooks scored on runs of 3, 69, 25, 1, 36, 29, 46 yards and 52 yards as the Brahmas (10-2) advanced to the state quarterfinals to play district opponent Columbus, a 38-22 winner over Yoakum.

Hallettsville led 26-13 at the half before a track meet broke out in the finals two quarters as the Brahmas and Panthers combined for 70 second-half points.

Brooks’ night overshadowed the play of Lorena quarterback Ben Smedshammer, who accounted for four Leopard touchdowns.

Smedshammer rushed for 155 yards and threw for 231 yards.

Lorena finished its season 9-3.

Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at 361-580-6576 or at ttyre@vicad.com or @tylertyre.

Sports Reporter

As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism. I love to use the medium of sports to tell peoples stories.

