HALLETTSVILLE — About 40 miles separate Hallettsville (11-2) and Columbus (10-2), apart from that the two teams have been on parallel tracks.
Both teams have reached the playoffs nine times in the past 10 years, both teams have star running backs and both teams are facing off in the UIL 3A Division I state quarterfinals for the second year in a row.
In 2019, Columbus avenged a regular season defeat by knocking out the Brahmas with a 45-25 victory. Now, it’s Hallettsville that has sights on its first state semifinal appearance since 1976.
“Last year we were somewhat young, we didn’t know how to react when we got down,” said senior running back Jonathon Brooks. “This year we got better, we’re older, more experienced and hopefully have a better game plan than they do.”
The Brahmas and Cardinals have played each other every year since 2014 and Hallettsville leads the all-time series 27-17-1. Friday’s matchup marks the rivalry’s fourth meeting in two years.
Originally a non-district series, realignment saw Hallettsville and Columbus placed in the same district, all but assuring a repeat matchup in the playoffs.
Hallettsville won the regular season matchup 45-14, but head coach Tommy Psencik wasn’t surprised at all to learn the Cardinals had advanced to the state quarterfinals.
“I want our kids focused and make sure we’re doing what we’re supposed to do in our plan,” Psencik said. “We’ve just got to prepare for each team like it’s the Super Bowl. Play hard, play 48 minutes and see what happens.”
The goals for both defenses will be to stop the opposing team’s running back.
Hallettsville has ridden the success of Brooks and his 52 touchdowns all season long. Conversely, Columbus running back Kion Hurd has carried the offense for the Cardinals.
Hurd replaces graduated running back Tyree Simcik, who scored five touchdowns against Hallettsville in the playoffs last year.
Hurd most recently had 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the 38-22 regional playoff victory against Yoakum that set up Friday’s rematch.
When the two faced off in the regular season, Brooks had 299 yards and six touchdowns on 22 carries, while Hurd had 121 yards and two scores on 27 carries.
“We were very motivated, same for this game,” said junior lineman Lance Bludau. “Last year we didn’t give our full effort, this year we’re looking to come back and redeem ourselves.”
Psencik described last year’s playoff loss as a “whooping up front” by the Cardinals. This year, the Brahmas are focused with their “one game, one play at a time” mentality.
They will be helped by junior quarterback Trace Patek, who has thrown for 1,903 yards and 14 touchdowns. Patek was somewhat relieved to play the Cardinals again given their earlier win but understands the difficulty of beating a team twice.
“It’s going to take a lot of team effort and fight,” Patek said. “We’ve got to keep doing what we’ve been doing and having everybody fighting on the team for all of us to come together.”
The Brahmas will look to avoid history repeating as Hallettsville and Columbus face off at 7pm, Friday at Bastrop Memorial Stadium.
Regardless of the result, Psencik wants his players to leave the field with no regrets knowing they gave it their all. A sentiment shared by his star running back.
“We’ve really come together as a team despite some of us going 3-7 two years ago and losing to this team in the fourth round,” Brooks said. “A lot of us have a chip on our shoulder to make it to the state game.”
