HALLETTSVILLE — Jonathon Brooks is in Austin practicing with the University of Texas.
But most of his former Hallettsville teammates, who played in the Class 3A, Division I state championship game last season, are practicing at Brahma Memorial Stadium.
“We have a lot of people returning, a lot of our line returning and a lot of guys who just want to play the game,” said senior quarterback Trace Patek. “We’re all going to get out there and fight.
“It’s going to be an all-around ballclub this year,” he continued. “We’re going to rely on everybody doing their job and just executing their job and that’s how we’re going to win games.”
The Brahmas return nine starters on defense and seven on offense, and come into the season ranked No. 10 in the state poll.
“We do have a lot of pieces,” said senior linebacker Price Pruett. “There’s going to be a lot of sharing reps. It’s going to be grind and pound every play. I think we’ll be capable of doing that.”
Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik has been pleased with what he’s seen from his team through practices and two scrimmages.
“There’s a lot of leadership qualities out here now,” he said. “I feel like we have some good senior leadership. I even see some of our young ones stepping up.”
The Brahmas obviously can’t replace Brooks, who rushed for 3,530 yards and a state-record tying 62 touchdowns.
But Hallettsville does have a number of backs, who are capable of producing a strong running game.
“We don’t have a Jonathon Brooks, but we do have kids who have their own style of running,” Psencik said. “They’re a little more slashy type. We do have some young ones we feel like are a little shifty and can shake and bake so to speak. We feel like we have some good backs and some backs who will be physical blocking for each other. We’re hoping we can replace Jonathon Brooks with a whole lot of others.”
The Brahmas’ strength on defense should be its experience and depth.
“We have a lot of defensive starters returning,” Pruett said. “We’ve got a lot of players who can hop in and help us out whenever we get tired and that’s good.”
Hallettsville won’t have to wait long to see where it stands. After opening the season at home against Shiner, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A, Division I, the Brahmas travel to Vanderbilt to play Industrial, ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, Division I.
“We’ll know real early what we need to improve on,” Psencik said. “Right now, we’ve had some good focus and quite a few people taking care of business and doing what they’re supposed to do. I’m hoping that carries over into the season.”
Hallettsville enjoyed its best season in school history last year, and is looking to continue the success this season.
“I see we have a lot of team chemistry and a lot of energy,” Pruett said. “I see everybody wants to be on the field. Everybody has the same goal and that’s winning and I really like that.”
