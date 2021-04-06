HALLETTSVILLE — The Lady Brahmas scored seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to earn a walk-off victory, but the outcome was never in doubt.
After losing 5-4 to Industrial last week, Hallettsville was looking for a bounce-back win.
The No. 25 ranked Lady Brahmas had defeated Tidehaven 14-0 on March 12, and they kept their offense hot in Tuesday's District 28-3A softball game, coming away with a 15-0 shutout over the Tigerettes in four innings.
"Our big thing was energy," said Hallettsville head coach Callie Kresta. "We had a tough loss last Thursday, and we wanted to bounce back well from that. We talked about having team energy and using that to fuel our bats. That was a big thing that we talked about, and we ended up succeeding and performing on that as well."
Addie Bludau opened the scoring with a two RBI triple in the bottom of the first, and the offense just kept going from there.
The Lady Brahmas scored three more runs in the second and third innings as Bludau, Courtney Woytek and Katelyn Pusstejovksy combined for nine hits, six RBI and six runs.
"We had more positive energy in the dugout, and once we go up to hit, we zone it out, and we hit as hard as we can," Bludau said.
Starting pitcher Kaylie Olivarez kept Tidehaven contained, pitching all four innings, giving up one hit and striking out nine against two walks. Olivarez also went 2-for-2 at the plate with a walk.
"We were talking about hitting our spots pitching, so she did a very good job of that," Kresta said. "A few walks here and there, but when the ball was put in play our defense made the plays when they needed to."
Hallettsville put the game away in the bottom of the fourth, racking up seven runs on four hits and three walks. Macie Jansky scored the game winning run on a throwing error to third base, coming home to score and giving the Lady Brahmas the 15-0 victory.
"We just came back from a hard loss, and we just went into practice working hard no matter who our opponent is," Woytek said. "We just want to hype each other up, minimize the errors and do our best."
Hallettsville next plays at Rice at 7 p.m. Friday in Altair.
District 28-3A
Hallettsville 15, Tidehaven 0 (4 innngs)
TID: 000 0 - 0 1 3
HAL: 233 7 - 15 13 1
W: Kaylie Olivarez; L: Jehan Johnson
Highlights: (T) Mykela Mayo 1-for-2; Lydia Yeager BB; Emma Murry BB; (H) Kaylie Olivarez 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 9 SO, 2 BB, 2-for-2, BB; Courtney Woytek 4-for-4, RBI, 3 R, 3B; Katelyn Pusstejovsky 3-for-3, 3 RBI, R, 2B; Macie Jansky 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R, 2B; Addie Bludau 2-for-2, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3B, BB; Kadie Zachary 3 R; Sierra Johnson 2 R
Records: Hallettsville 13-4-2, 8-2; Tidehaven 5-14, 3-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.