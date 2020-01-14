The Hallettsville boys basketball team is ranked No. 8 in this weeks TABC Class 3A basketball poll. The Beeville girls are in the top ten as well and are ranked No. 4 in Class 4A
On the boys side Yorktown is ranked No. 20 in Class 2A and Moulton is ranked No. 18 in Class 1A.
On the girls side Schulenburg is ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, Yorktown is ranked No. 21 and Falls City is ranked No. 25 in Class 2A and Moulton is ranked No. 10 in Class 1A.
In the private school rankings St. Joseph boys are ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, Victoria Faith is ranked No. 7 and Shiner St. Paul is ranked No. 8 inn Class 2A
St. Joseph is also ranked No. 4 in the girls 5A rankings, Hallettsville Sacred Heart is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, Shiner St. Paul is ranked No. 4 and Faith Academy is ranked No. 9 in Class 2A.
