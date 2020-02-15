HALLETTSVILLE — Callie Kresta has witnessed Hallettsville’s softball tradition most of her life, yet the Lady Brahmas’ upcoming season will have a different feel for the Hallettsville native.
Kresta, who previously coached at Deer Park and Needville, will begin her first season as head coach of the team.
“It’s an honor to be back home with the community that helped raise me,” Kresta said. “I’m now putting my stamp here as a coach, and it’s an honor.”
Kresta was a member of the 2009 Lady Brahmas, who reached the state tournament for the first time in school history. She also played college softball at Houston Baptist University.
“I love her,” said Hallettsville junior Emma Grahmann. “She brings a lot of energy. She puts a different spice on the program, and her playing college softball, she knows what she’s talking about. We all like her a lot.”
Kresta, 29, takes over a program that reached the UIL Class 3A state final last season and finished with an overall record of 37-2.
“Our view this year is to have a fresh start,” Kresta said. “They had a lot of success last year and capped it off with a trip to the state final. This year we’re trying to see what we have, build on it and continue to get better.”
Hallettsville native Callie Kresta ready to begin her first season as head coach of the Lady Brahmas. @LB_Softball @hbteams pic.twitter.com/AkNyDOp4cu— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) February 15, 2020
The Lady Brahmas return 11 players from last year’s team, which includes four sophomores, five juniors, two seniors and a freshman.
“The youth is a big advantage,” Kresta said. “We have two seniors on the team and a good handful of juniors and sophomores and freshman that are contributing. I’m excited to see them grow.”
The departure of first-team all-state pitcher and Victoria Advocate MVP Riley Trlicek, who is now pitching at Florida, will require other players to fill the gap in the lineup.
Second baseman Kenzi Lange is ready to lead the team her senior year.
“I want to be the best leader I can be,” Lange said. “I’m going to try and provide offensively and defensively and do everything I can for my team.”
Kenzi Lange @kenzilange ready for her senior season at Hallettsville. Lange is coming off a strong junior season after hitting .529 with 53 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. @LB_Softball @hbteams pic.twitter.com/9xs4T2u6gp— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) February 15, 2020
Lange hit .529 last season with four home runs and 53 RBIs and was last season’s offensive player of the year on the Victoria Advocate All-Area Softball team.
She also had a .460 OBA and stole 15 bases.
“I’m really excited,” Lange said. “We have a new coach and a lot of returners, and it’s exciting to get back in the groove of things.”
The Lady Brahmas have multiple arms ready to lead in the circle this season.
Sophomore Emily Migl, Emma Zak, Graci Schimek and Emma Davenport are all ready to pitch if needed.
Migl gained experience last season as a freshman behind Trlicek and Hannah Bludau.
“I think it’s going to be interesting for all of us,” Grahmann said. “Riley (Trlicek) was a big part of our team, so this year we’re going to have to work more as of team without her bat in our lineup. Emily (Migl) is throwing really well and we’re all switching up. It’s good we have a lot of returners from last year. It’s good because we all have that experience.”
Hallettsville junior Emma Grahmann @Emma_Grahmann is excited about this year’s team. @LB_Softball @hbteams pic.twitter.com/JkOeL6H8CD— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) February 15, 2020
“We have a couple of new faces but it’s exciting to see the talent they have and the talent we have returning,” Lange added. “They’re all excited and happy to be here. We have a lot of competitors.”
Hallettsville, which was ranked No. 2 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association preseason softball poll, opens the season Tuesday at home against La Grange.
The Lady Brahmas open District 28-3A play Mar. 9 against Rice Consolidated.
“We’ve been practicing very hard and we have a lot to look forward to,” said Hallettsville senior Toni Machart. “We have a lot of expectations from last year, and we’re ready to continue to put in the work to make it happen. It motivates us each day to get better and try and make it back to Austin. We’re motivated and we’re ready to put 100 percent each day.”
Hallettsville’s Toni Machart @toni_machart is confident her team has what it takes to get back to Austin. @LB_Softball @hbteams pic.twitter.com/4qijrk36I8— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) February 15, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.