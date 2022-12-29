BLOOMINGTON — Hallettsville wants to utilize its size on the court.
Specifically, the Brahmas want to play off 6-foot-1 senior utility man De’Keidris Bedford.
Bedford delivered 16 points to lift Hallettsville to a 71-49 win over Waelder in the semifinals of the Bloomington Holiday Hoops Tournament on Thursday.
“I’m a senior, so they look at me as a role model,” Bedford said. “I try to do my best to get the team going and just play my best.”
Bedford hit 7 of 11 shots from the field to put the Brahmas (7-12) into Friday’s championship against Victoria Homeschool, which beat Hallettsville by 18 points in their tournament opener on Wednesday.
“He’s our go-to guy when we need a bucket,” said Hallettsville coach Brock Gerlich. “We’re gonna put the ball in his hands, and he’s gonna use his size, length and athleticism to get to the hole.”
Bedford’s play down low opened up the offense and allowed Monte Thigpen to score a team-high 17 points, including three 3-pointers.
“When they collapsed on him, we finally started to hit a couple shots outside,” Gerlich said. “People are getting confident, and it’s starting to be really fun to watch.”
Hallettsville’s size also created problems for the Wildcats (14-8), who turned the ball over 20 times.
Thirteen of those turnovers came in the second and third quarters. Hallettsville outscored Waelder 22-8 in the third quarter thanks in part to the turnovers.
“Our tallest guy is 5-11,” said Waelder coach David Graves. “Their size and their length, I think everybody wishes they had it. I think that’s really what we struggled with.
The Brahmas swelled their lead to as many as 23 in the first half.
Waelder was able to go on a 16-4 run to close the first half and cut the deficit to 37-26 at halftime before pulling within nine to open the third quarter. Marco Jamies hit two of his three 3-pointers in the second quarter to fuel the run.
“We started attacking their outside gaps instead of their inside gaps because they were so long in the middle,” Graves said.
Senior forward Clayton Dudley provided a game-high 20 points.
“He’s a big guy for us,” Graves praised. “We have five seniors and we love ‘em all, but he’s a big piece for us.”
Bloomington Holiday Hoops semifinal
Hallettsville 71, Waelder 49
Points: (H) De’Keidris Bedford 16, Monte Thigpen 17, Damarion Austin 7, Jorian Wilson 8, Cam’ron Alamilla 7; (W) Clayton Dudley 20, Marco Jamies 12, Luis Perez 6, L. Mendez 7.
Halftime: Hallettsville 37-26. 3-pointers: (H) Thigpen 3, Bedford, Austin; (W) Jamies 3, Mendez 2. Records: Hallettsville 7-12; Waelder 14-8.