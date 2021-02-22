GOLIAD — Kyler Chovanetz is a difficult matchup in the post, and Hallettsville isn’t afraid to take advantage of it.
The 6-foot-5 Chovanetz scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Brahmas to a 48-41 Class 3A bi-district win over Karnes City on Monday night at the Goliad Events Center.
“The game plan was when they were playing their man-to-man, to get it down low,” Chovanetz said. “Coach saw that and told us to spread the floor and let it be one-on-one and that’s what we tried to do. Toward the end of the game, they started helping and that’s when we got open looks on the outside.”
The Brahmas improved to 13-2 and moved into the area round against Blanco. The area game has been set for 7 p.m. Wednesday in Seguin.
“We kind of thought we had the advantage there with the Chovanetz kid being as big as he is and he can really jump out of the gym,” said Hallettsville coach Scott Cottenoir. “That was kind of our plan to get him the basketball and try and get No. 40 (Ryland Wieding) in foul trouble because he’s a heck of a player too.”
Chovanetz scored eight of his points in the first half, and Hallettsville took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Jaden Ellis to open the second quarter.
“We try to feed it because Kyler is pretty good down low,” said guard Deven Wood. “We figured they were having a hard mismatch with him and we kept feeding him.”
The Badgers (11-8) were able to stay close through most of the game with their up-tempo style.
“We did OK and then struggled a little bit,” said Karnes City coach Wesley Gipson. “We did OK and that guy (Chovanetz) did what he does. Kudos to them and their coach they had a good game plan against us.”
Wood helped the Brahmas handle the Badgers’ press and free his teammates for open shots.
“He’s just a jitterbug out there and a fire ant too,” Cottenoir said. “He plays very passionately and wants to do well all the time.”
Jerrick Beaver led Karnes City with 10 points. The Badgers struggled from 3-point range, making only one from behind the arc in each quarter.
“We usually shoot it pretty well, but tonight wasn’t our night,” Gipson said. “It’s back to the drawing board.”
Both teams did not shoot well from the free-throw line. The Badgers were 7-for-16, and the Brahmas went 7-for-17.
“That’s what’s going to win us games down the line,” Wood said. “We’ve got to shoot better in practice and we’ll definitely be shooting those.”
Ryland Schindler added 12 points for Hallettsville, which was playing a team from another district for the first time this season.
“I knew they were pretty good,” Chovanetz said. “They ran the ball and we ran the ball, and we just came out on top.”
Class 3A Bi-District
Hallettsville 48, Karnes City 41
Points: (KC) Jerrick Beaver 10, Warrick Thompson 6, Aaron Smith 5, Kyree Spencer 3, Cj Currie 9, Ryland Wieding 8. (H) Kyler Chovanetz 14, Trace Patek 2, Luke Bludau 9, Deven Wood 6, Jaden Ellis 5, Rylan Schindler12.
Halftime: Hallettsville 28-25. 3-pointers: Thompson, Smith, Currie, Wieding, Bludau, Ellis. Records: Karnes City 11-8; Hallettsville 13-2.
