AUSTIN — For a second consecutive game, Hallettsville had to play from behind.

The Lady Brahmas trailed Coahoma 3-1 entering the bottom of the third inning of Thursday’s Class 3A state championship at the University of Texas’s Red & Charline McCombs Field.

After having weathered an extra-inning battle against Mount Vernon the day before, Hallettsville wasn’t panicked.

“Yesterday’s game we came from behind,” said senior center fielder Courtney Woytek. “We knew today whenever we got behind, we had no worries. We just had to play our game.”

Carson Jansky delivered two RBIs as Hallettsville completed the comeback to beat the Bulldogettes 6-5 and claim the first state championship in program history.

Hallettsville(35-3) won its first state title on the heels of a 30-game winning streak.

It snapped a streak of three consecutive second-place finishes for the Lady Brahmas in 2009, 2015 and 2019.

“One of our terms this whole season has been adversity,” said coach Callie Kresta. “We were faced with it in both games. We showed that if you give us the adversity, we’re going to push through it and find a way to win. We’ve had success, and it’s been sweet.”

Jansky, a freshman, garnered MVP honors after going 1-for-3 with the two RBIs. She didn’t think she would earn the honor after a Coahoma freshman pitcher threw 11 strikeouts across six innings.

“It really means a lot to me,” Jansky said, fighting back tears. “I was so ready for them to call her. When they called my name, I couldn’t believe they picked me.”

Wells’ RBI single in the first inning was matched by Jansky in the bottom of the inning.

Jansky drove in one run in the third inning before Sierra Johnson scored on an error to tie the game at 3-3 in the third.

“(Carson) had a few defensive things, but she didn’t let that affect her play at the plate,” Kresta said. “She came through big for us. For her to get that (MVP) recognition. That’s so good, especially for a freshman. I’ve got three more years with her, so I’m happy about that.”

Hallettsville took the lead in the fourth after Ella Amsden scored on a wild pitch.

Hanna Zachary drove in Woytek on a ground out to extend the lead to 5-3. The freshman also picked up her 18th hit this postseason and scored a pair of runs in the win for the Lady Brahmas.

Hallettsville put pride in being able to hit throughout its lineup.

“Well, we know if you can’t do your job, the person behind you will,” Woytek said. “The people behind you are going to do their job, and we have to keep a positive attitude no matter what.”

Coahoma was able to score two runs on a two-out error by Jansky in the sixth and had runners on the corners trailing by one.

Sophomore catcher Macie Jansky, Carson’s older sister, threw out Madison Rodgers as she tried to steal second, killing Coahoma’s rally.

“We haven’t had too many people steal on us lately,” Kresta said. “So for (Macie) to pop up and nail the girl at second, that’s confidence in our abilities there to do that.”

Hallettsville used two-out hitting to get the better of Coahoma, hitting 3-for-9 at the plate while Coahoma was 2-for-9.

“We put the ball on the ground, which we’ve been talking about that we needed to do more often, especially with runners on,” Kresta said. “To finally do that at the right place at the right time was huge.”

Senior Emily Migl recorded the final out at first base after sophomore pitcher Kaylie Olivarez sent Coahoma down in order.

She was on Hallettsville's last state tournament team in 2019.

“I started crying when we got two outs,” Migl said. “I knew Kaylie was gonna do her job and pitch strikes, and the defense was going to play behind her.”

CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Hallettsville 6, Coahoma 5

Coahoma 102 002 0 — 5 7 3

Hallettsville 102 210 X — 6 7 2

W: Kaylie Olivarez (17-1); L: Hannah Wells (14-2). Highlights: (C) Wells 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 11 Ks; Avery Rodriguez 1-for-4, 1 RBI; (H) Carson Jansky 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Kaylie Olivarez 2-for-2; Hanna Zachary 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 R; Ky Lange 1-for-3, 1 RBI. Records: Coahoma 33-5-1; Hallettsville 35-3.